Photo credit: Inside the NBA

The Inside the NBA cast will take their talents to ESPN next season, but Michael Wilbon doesn’t feel threatened by the additions.

With TNT losing NBA rights after this season, the future of the best studio show in sports has been in doubt. That was true until this past weekend, when it was announced that Disney reached an agreement to license Inside the NBA from TNT Sports, putting Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson on ESPN and ABC next season.

What does that mean for ESPN’s current cast of NBA talent? Wilbon joined The Tony Kornheiser Podcast and claimed there is room for everyone.

“I’m thrilled,” Wilbon said regarding Inside the NBA moving to ESPN next season. “Whoever came up with that, good. There’s enough real estate out there. ESPN’s going to have several nights of games, so it’s not gonna threaten Countdown. Good!”

According to Wilbon, most NBA fans won’t notice a difference with Inside the NBA moving to ESPN, claiming that streaming services make it so people don’t even know what network they’re watching. They click to watch a game, sometimes Inside the NBA is the accompanying studio show, other times it’s Countdown.

“The notion that ‘They’re going to be on ESPN!’ So? They’re gonna be on. You can watch them,” Wilbon said. “I’m thrilled they’re on. And I, naively perhaps, believe there’s plenty of [real estate]. When the games are on ESPN, they’re going to be on probably three nights. Wednesday, Friday, Sunday.

“Whatever it is, we’re on multiple days and nights and there’s plenty of real estate to watch both Countdown with Malika, Perk, Bob Myers and Stephen A. if he’s still on that show. And Charles, Kenny, Shaq and Ernie. Do I feel threatened? I’m overjoyed that they’re on.”

Inside the NBA is expected to be an addition to ESPN and not serve as a replacement for Countdown or any other studio shows. And that’s for the better. Because keeping Countdown and Inside the NBA as separate entities will hopefully allow ESPN to resist the urge of forcing Stephen A. Smith, or anyone else from their roster, alongside Barkley, O’Neal, Smith and Johnson as full-time contributors.

