Auburn head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl stepped aside this week after a long, successful career in college hoops, denying speculation that he will run for political office. While the farewell messages were mixed for a man who was involved in multiple recruiting scandals and never shied away from airing his personal opinions, it was ESPN’s Michael Wilbon who issued perhaps the strongest statement of all.

In a quick response at the close of Monday’s Pardon the Interruption, Wilbon stated that Pearl “used to” be an interesting guest on the show, but that he was now actively hoping to hear that the university had forced him out despite coming off a Final Four appearance.

“He had become a divisive person, it seems to me, intentionally. And I hope there was pressure to get him out,” Wilbon said.

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon appears quite glad to see retiring Auburn coach Bruce Pearl go: “He had become a divisive person, it seems to me, intentionally. And I hope there was pressure to just get him out.” pic.twitter.com/K1YmvScDgt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 22, 2025

As SB Nation once laid out, Pearl has never had a shortage of detractors. The coach once secretly taped a conversation with a recruit in an attempt to peg him for receiving illicit gifts. At nearly every stop of his career, the NCAA found recruiting violations, until it finally punished him for hosting a barbecue with star guard Aaron Craft while coaching at Tennessee and then lying about it.

Early on at Auburn, Pearl’s program was one of the key subjects of an FBI probe into college recruiting. Assistant coach Chuck Person went to prison.

Through it all, Pearl continued to win, making the Final Four in 2019 and 2025.

More recently, Pearl had become an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement. When asked by reporters after Trump’s victory last year if his political advocacy could affect his ability to build a program, Pearl said he would not be “silent” about policy decisions he felt passionately about.

The coach’s comments over the past couple of years have primarily circled the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with Pearl vocally defending Israel and drawing attention to antisemitism in America. His online arguments made news last month when he directed blame toward former President Barack Obama for the conflict, which began in late 2023 and which a United Nations recently characterized as a genocide.

Because of the condensed nature of PTI‘s “Big Finish,” Wilbon did not expand on his statement about Bruce Pearl. But it was a clearly sharp barb toward the retiring coach on his way out the door.