Regardless of where you stand on the NBA’s GOAT debate, most seem to agree that it’s now a two-man race between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Don’t, however, tell that to Michael Wilbon, who takes issue with the idea that James should be universally viewed as no less than the second-greatest basketball player to have ever lived.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of Get Up, Wilbon defended recent comments that were made by Jordan’s longtime agent, David Falk, who shaded James for switching teams at multiple points during his career. But after downplaying Falk’s comments as little more than an agent supporting his most famous client, the Pardon The Interruption star gave his own take on the GOAT debate, making it clear that he doesn’t think James should automatically viewed as Jordan’s greatest challenger.

“I’m not going to sit here and say that LeBron James has to be considered better than Magic Johnson. That’s garbage,” Wilbon said. “I’m not going to say LeBron James has to be considered better than Bill Russell. That’s garbage. I’m not going to say LeBron James has to be considered better than Kobe Bryant. That’s garbage.

“LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time in all team sports. I’m sorry if that’s not good enough. Turn the page, get over yourself. In other words, I’m going to proclaim and support and wave the LeBron James flag for his greatness. But if I say he’s less than No. 2, that’s not good enough for you? To hell with you.”

The Chicago native went on to insist that he wasn’t just carrying water for Falk, who happens to be his neighbor.

“I’m not saying that in support of David Falk. I’m saying that as somebody who has watched basketball and lived with basketball my whole life,” Wilbon said. “I’ve got to say that LeBron James is better than Kobe Bryant? What? Put me in a grave first.”

Wilbon insisted that he wasn’t attempting to diminish James’ resume; rather, he was merely propping up the likes of Russell, Johnson and Bryant in the conversation. But while he didn’t state where he puts the current Los Angeles Lakers star in his own GOAT rankings, the tone of his comments seems to suggest that it’s lower than second.

Ultimately, such arguments are subjective and if Wilbon thinks that James is closer to Bryant than he is to Jordan in basketball’s hierarchy of all-time greats, that’s his prerogative. It just happens to be an unpopular opinion and one that can quickly be disputed by most statistical analyses.