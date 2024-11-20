Photo credit: Yes Network

In 2023, Michael Kay inked a new deal contract with ESPN through 2024. That might be as far as he and The Michael Kay Show go.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported Wednesday that the radio program’s future is in limbo. It’s not directly related to his comments about being red-hot that Yankees Opening Day would be an ESPN exclusive, but he did make a quip about how the network doesn’t think about him, or so it hasn’t lately.

Perhaps he was hinting at something else.

According to Marchand, the afternoon drive radio show has an uncertain future as Kay and ESPN negotiate. Although it was reported that Kay signed a multi-year deal with ESPN New York in March 2023, Awful Announcing has learned that the contract was only for a year and a half and ends in December 2024.

While ESPN has indicated a desire for Kay to continue on the air alongside co-hosts Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg, it’s unclear if that will happen. The Worldwide Leader reportedly hasn’t made a concrete offer for the New York Yankees’ play-by-play voice.

Marchand notes that Kay’s remaining on ESPN with a lighter schedule is potentially in the cards. After doing some soul-searching, he decided to fend off retirement from the daily radio program for over a year, but his being in the afternoon drive slot remains in flux.

Here’s more from Marchand in a world without The Michael Kay Show:

“He could move to 1-3 p.m. with a work-from-home arrangement to continue opining on New York sports. If this happens, he is expected to be a solo act. There is a remote chance of a complete reversal and the afternoon trio of Kay, Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg stays together… “If Kay were to move to mid-days, then the leading candidates for the afternoon spot are La Greca and Alan Hahn, according to sources briefed on the plans. Rosenberg also has an expiring contract but could be left without a chair in the La Greca-Hahn scenario. Rosenberg has other jobs, as he is a morning host on Hot 97 and is on WWE telecasts.”

Sooner or later, we’ll find out what this means for the future of The Michael Kay Show. If this is the end, we’ll miss the unique moments this cast of characters cooked up.

