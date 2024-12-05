Photo credit: YES Network

The Michael Kay Show will be no more.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that the show’s fate was uncertain just a few weeks ago. While ESPN hadn’t made a firm decision then, Marchand confirms that Kay’s 22-year afternoon run is ending.

NEWS: The Michael Kay Show in the afternoon is ending after 22 years, The Athletic has learned. Kay is moving to mid-days What’s next …https://t.co/2NXCh4LgmU — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 5, 2024

The final show will be on Friday, Dec. 13.

While ESPN had indicated a desire for Kay to continue on the air alongside La Greca and Rosenberg, the trio will no longer be on-air together.

Kay will do a solo show from 1-3 p.m. ET on ESPN New York, 880 AM. According to Marchand, this will be followed by La Greca and Rosenberg, who are expected to be joined by Alan Hahn in the afternoon timeslot.

Both shows will begin in the new year.

Marchand also outlined how these changes will ripple through the station’s other programming. Hahn, who currently co-hosts a show with Bart Scott from 1-3 p.m. ET, is expected to join La Greca, Rosenberg in the new afternoon show, which will air from 3-7 p.m. ET.

Consequently, Scott and Dan Graca will take over the 10 a.n. to 1 p.m. time slot, which will displace Mike Greenberg’s national show from 880 AM.

It’s the end of an era for The Michael Kay Show, and we’ll miss the unique moments this cast of characters cooked up.

[The Athletic]