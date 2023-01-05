ESPN New York’s The Michael Kay Show may be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Per the New York Post, the titular Kay may retire from the radio show when his contract expires in September.

At the end of September, Kay’s multi-million dollar contract with ESPN New York runs out and, while there have been talks about an extension, Kay, according to sources, has told ESPN officials his expectation is to step away. Many of them believe he is not bluffing. Nonetheless, ESPN continues to pursue an extension and there is a chance that it could make it so worth his while he remains on the program that bears his name with partners Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg. However, with his 62nd birthday next month, a wife, two young kids and another full-time job as the TV voice of the Yankees, this doesn’t appear to be a negotiating ploy.

Kay does reportedly plan on keeping his Yankees play by play job on YES and his Sunday Night Baseball KayRod hosting gig alongside Alex Rodriguez.

I don’t have much of a take here, but Kay retiring would create a significant hole in the ESPN New York lineup, much like when Mike Francesa retired from rival WFAN years ago (before returning and leaving again).

[New York Post]