Photo credit: ESPN

You can blame the NFL for allowing ties, you can blame the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers for playing to a tie, but Michael Irvin has serious beef with the clock operator.

Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas ended in a 40-40 tie between the Packers and Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. It may have been the first NFL tie since 2022, but it still has fans unanimously feeling unfulfilled by the result. Especially Michael Irvin, who believes the Cowboys could and should have won the game.

Irvin was on ESPN’s First Take Monday morning, and had no issue blaming the tie on the game’s clock operator. With Dallas leading by three and the clock winding down in overtime, the Packers went for the win and took one last shot in the end zone. But as Jordan’s Love pass fell incomplete, the clock operator in Dallas stopped the clock with one second remaining, allowing Green Bay to kick a game-tying field goal.

Michael Irvin wants smoke with the clock operator for last night’s cowboys vs packers game 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YrUJtDpzZB — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 29, 2025



“Wait a minute. Let me start with this joker!” Irvin ranted. “Who the hell ran that clock last night?! If I ever see that joke, ooohh I’m gonna tackle his head! Are you joking? You let that finger come down slowwwly to press that clock. Oh, game over? Game over. Ain’t nothing you can do about that! We need to find that dude, I need to talk to that dude and I need to make sure he don’t ever clock again in Dallas. That was absolutely crazy.”

The clock stopping with one second left would have made sense if this game was in Green Bay. But in Dallas, you expect a little more home field advantage for the Cowboys.

After the game, Dak Prescott told Jerry Jones to fire the clock operator, only to then be informed that the NFL is in charge of keeping time. But that rule won’t stop Irvin from trying to keep the clock operator out of Dallas in the future.

Irvin recently resurfaced on First Take after more than two years away from ESPN. Two years ago, Stephen A. Smith fought to keep Irvin on First Take amid allegations that the former Cowboys wide receiver had inappropriate physical conduct with a female hotel staffer at an Arizona Marriott. After denying the allegations and releasing video of the incident, Irvin has since settled a $100 million defamation lawsuit with Marriott.

It’s rants like this that help remind ESPN what it’s been missing. Irvin’s return during the NFL season should help fill the void left by Shannon Sharpe.