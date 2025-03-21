Photo Credit: ESPN

It’s the time of year when everyone turns into a college basketball expert, spending way too much time filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket as national productivity plummets.

Millions of those would-be experts are playing the ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge. The network reported Thursday that 24.4 million brackets were filled out for the 2025 contest, setting a record for the third consecutive year.

That compares to 22.6 million brackets last year.

ESPN reported that at its peak before the contest deadline, 709 brackets were being completed per second.

It didn’t hurt to have the network’s broadcast talents promoting the challenge.

Regarding selections, Duke was the most popular choice to win the tournament, winning 25% of all brackets. Florida was second, with 21%.

Not surprisingly, more fans selected No. 1 seeds, such as Auburn, Duke, Florida, and Houston, to reach the Final Four than any other combination of teams.

Oh, as for anyone picking that unicornish “perfect bracket,” forget it. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, less than 8 million perfect brackets remained (you can follow that number in real-time at ESPN’s Perfect Bracket Tracker). In case you’re wondering, CBS Sports calculated that the odds of filling out a perfect bracket are roughly 1 in 9.22 quadrillion.