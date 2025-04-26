Photo Credit: ESPN2

Three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft are in the books. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has still yet to hear his name called, something Mel Kiper Jr. is clearly not happy about.

Kiper’s affinity for Sanders was clear throughout Thursday night’s first round. Early in Friday’s coverage, Kiper said that Friday’s second and third round coverage wouldn’t be more of the same.

But as the draft progressed and it looked as though Sanders might not get selected, Kiper became more frustrated.

“I’ll tell ya what- Shedeur makes no sense to me. I mean, we could go to 102 picks and end today without Shedeur Sanders being picked,” he said at one point. “That’s nonsensical. This kid should’ve been a first-round draft choice.”

Late in the third round, with Sanders still on the board, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe became the fourth quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. At that point, Kiper went on a lengthy rant.

He started by comparing Sanders’ situation to 1998, when there was debate about whether Peyton Manning or Ryan Leaf would be selected No. 1.

“We’ve said that pocket passers, old school traditional pocket passers, have to prove themselves to the NFL. The NFL doesn’t go crazy over those kinda guys. They really haven’t jumped at the opportunity to take those quarterbacks. Peyton Manning, people were debating Ryan Leaf. Bill Polian took him. I had calls from people saying, ‘He should be a third-round pick.’ This was Peyton Manning. So, Shedeur Sanders, I got the same thing. I fought it. But I had to fight it a lot, with the calls saying ‘Yeah, he’s not that. He’s not 6-3, 230. Doesn’t have the rocket arm. Doesn’t run 4.6. Can’t change that.”

It’s worth noting that while Manning’s lack of footspeed might have made some people confide in Kiper that he should be a third-round pick, conventional wisdom in 1998 was that he’d be taken first or second overall.

Kiper continued praising Sanders, noting the work ethic and popularity of his father and coach, Deion Sanders.

“But to have a quarterback with the kind of ability he showed under duress, accurate, decision maker, tough. This to me is about what I think they perceive as cocky or confident? Arrogant or charismatic? Leadership. There’s not gonna be a show. There’s not gonna be a circus with Shedeur Sanders. Deion Sanders was one of the hardest-working players in the history of this game. He brought with him a great work ethic. He’s loved in every locker room. Atlanta Braves clubhouse, by the way. Shedeur Sanders will do the same thing. He will galvanize.”

Kiper then looked ahead to Saturday. He cited a pair of successful quarterbacks — Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott — who were fourth-round selections. Kiper even mentioned Tom Brady, who was a sixth-round pick.

“He’s gonna be a hell of a quarterback in this league and he will cause a lot of sleepless nights and a lot of anguish for the teams that passed on him,” Kiper said. “He’s gonna come in, he’ll have a chip. He’ll come in motivated more than ever before. Kirk Cousins was a fourth-round pick. Right? He was a fourth-round pick. Dak Prescott was a fourth-round pick. There have been some quarterbacks in the NFL who didn’t go that early. I don’t even wanna mention Brady. He had to wait until the end of the sixth round. But Shedeur Sanders should have been a 1, he’s gonna be a 4. We’ll see what happens.”

Another quarterback, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, was selected later in the third round. With Friday’s picks complete, Kiper could only add that he was “disgusted” by Sanders’ continued slide.

It will be interesting to hear Kiper’s analysis when Sanders is selected on Saturday. It will be even more interesting to hear it if he’s not.