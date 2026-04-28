Credit: ESPN; The Adam Schefter Podcast

With the 2026 NFL Draft wrapped up, ESPN’s Adam Schefter had draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates on his podcast on Monday. And in that appearance, Kiper revealed that he extended a mind-blowing streak at this year’s draft in Pittsburgh.

“Field can attest that I had no bathroom break for the 43rd straight year,” Kiper said on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

After last week’s NFL draft, sports’ single most impressive streak still remains intact: @MelKiperESPN now has gone 43 straight NFL drafts without taking a single bathroom break. Not one. 🎧 https://t.co/13pwuIpAEb pic.twitter.com/hLGsRW8Gqp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2026

“OH!” Schefter replied with applause in amazement.

“No bathroom breaks,” Yates confirmed.

“You were with me. Am I lying, Field?” Kiper asked.

“No, of course not. I mean, I didn’t write down the math,” Yates replied.

“Hold on,” Schefter interjected. “I’ve gotta say something. I’ve always been impressed by that streak, Mel. But the older I get, and the more I have to go to the bathroom every half hour… That may be the most impressive streak in all of sports! Forget Cal Ripken! I just want to make it clear. 43 years! 43 drafts, not one tinkle ever, Mel?”

“Never,” Kiper responded.

“Field, you’re 39. I’m 59. When you’re my age, you’ll have an even greater appreciation for what Mel Kiper Jr. has done, not going to the bathroom once,” Schefter said.

“I’m gonna be 66. I’m nearing 70,” Kiper explained.

“I don’t know how you do that! Unbelievable!” Schefter responded.

“Maybe when I’m 78… I don’t know what the future holds. But I just go year-to-year, guys, at this stage… So, year-to-year, I got through 43rd year at ESPN without ever having a bathroom break.

There are many incredible things that Mel Kiper Jr. has done involving — and to help grow — the NFL Draft since he began covering it for ESPN in 1984. But not going to the bathroom once through all of that, which features several hours of television coverage each draft day for ESPN, is unbelievable. That just shows how ridiculously locked in Kiper is for the draft.