Credit: McDonald’s All-American Games

ESPN is adding an altcast to its coverage of the McDonald’s All-American Games.

The 49th annual McDonald’s All American Games are set to take place on Tuesday, March 31, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. ESPN will televise the Boys and Girls Games as it has since 1999, but this year’s showcase will include an alternative broadcast option for those who want to dig a little deeper into past and current participants.

Along with the ESPN broadcasts of each game, an altcast will stream live on ESPN’s SportsCenter Next YouTube channel and feature appearances by current McDonald’s players and past game alumni. Host Sam Ravech and analysts Harry Douglas, Myron Medcalf, and Ari Chambers will be at the center of the broadcast, with Katie Feeney as the roaming reporter. The broadcast will take place close to the court, giving them a unique viewpoint of both games.

Can’t wait!! — katie feeney (@katiefeeneyy) March 23, 2026

The altcast kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET for the Girls Game, with the Boys Game scheduled to immediately follow at 9:00 p.m. ET. Over on ESPN, Ted Emrich and Brooke Weisbrod will be on the Girls Game call, while on the Boys Game call, Emrich will be joined by Cory Alexander and Paul Biancardi, with Weisbrod reporting.

The 49th annual McDonald’s All-American Games will feature the nation’s top 24 girls and 24 boys basketball players. The full roster is available here.