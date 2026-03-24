ESPN is adding an altcast to its coverage of the McDonald’s All-American Games.
The 49th annual McDonald’s All American Games are set to take place on Tuesday, March 31, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. ESPN will televise the Boys and Girls Games as it has since 1999, but this year’s showcase will include an alternative broadcast option for those who want to dig a little deeper into past and current participants.
Along with the ESPN broadcasts of each game, an altcast will stream live on ESPN’s SportsCenter Next YouTube channel and feature appearances by current McDonald’s players and past game alumni. Host Sam Ravech and analysts Harry Douglas, Myron Medcalf, and Ari Chambers will be at the center of the broadcast, with Katie Feeney as the roaming reporter. The broadcast will take place close to the court, giving them a unique viewpoint of both games.
Can’t wait!!
— katie feeney (@katiefeeneyy) March 23, 2026
The altcast kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET for the Girls Game, with the Boys Game scheduled to immediately follow at 9:00 p.m. ET. Over on ESPN, Ted Emrich and Brooke Weisbrod will be on the Girls Game call, while on the Boys Game call, Emrich will be joined by Cory Alexander and Paul Biancardi, with Weisbrod reporting.
The 49th annual McDonald’s All-American Games will feature the nation’s top 24 girls and 24 boys basketball players. The full roster is available here.
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.