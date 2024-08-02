CREDIT: Frogs Today

ESPN’s ever-growing college football coverage will feature a familiar face this fall, as Max Olson returns to the network after spending the past seven years with The Athletic.

ESPN announced the news Thursday on X.

🏈 @ESPNCFB welcomes @max_olson as a national college football writer Olson rejoins ESPN after spending the past 7 years with The Athletic He’ll focus on expanding ESPN’s coverage of the transfer portal from a storytelling & analytical perspective, especially on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/qpvOOKpfWN — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 1, 2024

The post notes that Olson’s primary responsibilities will include “expanding ESPN’s coverage of the transfer portal from a storytelling and analytical perspective, especially on ESPN+.”

Olson graduated from the University of Nebraska in 2011 and worked for the Omaha World-Herald before being hired by ESPN in 2012, first on the Texas Longhorns beat before moving to a more generalized Big 12 beat, which he remained on until 2017. He joined The Athletic in 2017 as a general college football reporter, where he remained until late last week when he announced his departure.

Personal news: Today is my last day at @TheAthletic. It’s been an amazing 7-year run and I was beyond fortunate to get to work with this talented team. I’m so appreciative of the experience and everyone who subscribed and supported us. Excited to share what’s next soon! — Max Olson (@max_olson) July 26, 2024

