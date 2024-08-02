Max Olson CREDIT: Frogs Today
ESPN’s ever-growing college football coverage will feature a familiar face this fall, as Max Olson returns to the network after spending the past seven years with The Athletic.

ESPN announced the news Thursday on X.

The post notes that Olson’s primary responsibilities will include “expanding ESPN’s coverage of the transfer portal from a storytelling and analytical perspective, especially on ESPN+.”

Olson graduated from the University of Nebraska in 2011 and worked for the Omaha World-Herald before being hired by ESPN in 2012, first on the Texas Longhorns beat before moving to a more generalized Big 12 beat, which he remained on until 2017. He joined The Athletic in 2017 as a general college football reporter, where he remained until late last week when he announced his departure.

