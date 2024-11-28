Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN called on a pinch-hitter Wednesday night, as Mark Followill unexpectedly called the Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks game.

Mike Breen had been slated to call the game, but Followill, the Mavericks TV play-by-play voice on the MavsTV network, stepped in at the last minute.

An ESPN source told Awful Announcing that something came up with Breen and he couldn’t make the game.

Enter Followill. Analyst Stephanie White joined Followill as scheduled.

Dallas Mavericks play-by-play announcer Mark Followill is calling Knicks-Mavs tonight for ESPN in the absence of Mike Breen pic.twitter.com/ggItfRuOvt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 28, 2024

Followill has held his Mavericks TV role since 2005, and handled their radio duties for several years before that. He also calls games for the Big Ten Network and MLS Apple TV broadcasts.

He’s a popular figure in the DFW metroplex, having won a slew of prestigious awards for his work through the years.

Mavericks fans and local media were happy to see him get a shot on ESPN. Eddie Sefko, a writer with Mavs.com, posted on X, “Good to see Mark Followill working the ESPN telecast tonight. Lucky to have him on a regular basis with the Mavericks.”

Good to see Mark Followill working the ESPN telecast tonight. Lucky to have him on a regular basis with the Mavericks. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) November 28, 2024

People on ESPN are in for a treat https://t.co/14Qq3pZJKX — Matt Czizek (@mattczizek) November 28, 2024

I think Mark Followill is one of the best commentators in the NBA. Love getting to hear him on ESPN. — Scott Free, Ph.D (@Brauvo) November 28, 2024

I hope mark followill becomes a ESPN regular. Would love to see his career progress past just the Mavs. — whristan (@whristan1) November 28, 2024



When the Mavericks jumped out to a huge lead in the second half, fans noted Followill kept playing it straight.

Mark Followill trying to contain his excitement for the sake of his professionalism. My 🐐fr — 🔪🗣️ (@knifetalkmavs) November 28, 2024



[ESPN]