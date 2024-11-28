Mark Followill Photo Credit: ESPN
ESPN called on a pinch-hitter Wednesday night, as Mark Followill unexpectedly called the Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks game.

Mike Breen had been slated to call the game, but Followill, the Mavericks TV play-by-play voice on the MavsTV network, stepped in at the last minute.

An ESPN source told Awful Announcing that something came up with Breen and he couldn’t make the game.

Enter Followill. Analyst Stephanie White joined Followill as scheduled.

Followill has held his Mavericks TV role since 2005, and handled their radio duties for several years before that. He also calls games for the Big Ten Network and MLS Apple TV broadcasts.

He’s a popular figure in the DFW metroplex, having won a slew of prestigious awards for his work through the years.

Mavericks fans and local media were happy to see him get a shot on ESPN. Eddie Sefko, a writer with Mavs.com, posted on X, “Good to see Mark Followill working the ESPN telecast tonight. Lucky to have him on a regular basis with the Mavericks.”


When the Mavericks jumped out to a huge lead in the second half, fans noted Followill kept playing it straight.


