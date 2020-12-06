This year has seen all sorts of sports events rearranged thanks to COVID-19, and some studio programs and game broadcasts have changed thanks to the disease as well. The latest change on the studio programming front is from ESPN’s Fantasy Football Now, where usual host Matthew Berry revealed Saturday he won’t appear this week after testing positive for COVID-19:

Early this week, I tested positive for COVID. I am experiencing minor symptoms & continue to isolate at home while I recover. I consider myself extremely fortunate. I won’t be on #FFNow tomorrow but I look forward to returning to my normal schedule soon. Love you all. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 5, 2020

Berry has still been offering plenty of fantasy football advice on Twitter, and it’s good to hear that this disease hasn’t hit him too hard yet. But it’s still definitely notable to see one of ESPN’s top fantasy football analysts not appear on one of their main fantasy programs thanks to COVID-19. And that adds to the impacts we’ve seen from that virus this year. We wish Berry all the best with his recovery.

[Matthew Berry on Twitter; photo via ESPN Press Room]