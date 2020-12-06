Matthew Berry at ESPN.
ESPNNFLBy Andrew Bucholtz on

This year has seen all sorts of sports events rearranged thanks to COVID-19, and some studio programs and game broadcasts have changed thanks to the disease as well. The latest change on the studio programming front is from ESPN’s Fantasy Football Now, where usual host Matthew Berry revealed Saturday he won’t appear this week after testing positive for COVID-19:

Berry has still been offering plenty of fantasy football advice on Twitter, and it’s good to hear that this disease hasn’t hit him too hard yet. But it’s still definitely notable to see one of ESPN’s top fantasy football analysts not appear on one of their main fantasy programs thanks to COVID-19. And that adds to the impacts we’ve seen from that virus this year. We wish Berry all the best with his recovery.

[Matthew Berry on Twitter; photo via ESPN Press Room]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously worked at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz