Credit: ESPN

NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller announced Friday afternoon that he will be stepping away from ESPN indefinitely as he continues to heal from the injuries suffered in a car accident last month.

“A quick update: The surgery to remove my left arm was successful with hopes of an eventual prosthetic replacement. Similarly, the femur and patella surgeries were also successful and the fantastic surgery team was able to save my left leg,” Miller shared on X.

“To best focus on my healing and recovery, I’m stepping away indefinitely and will be placed on leave from ESPN. Thank you to all for the prayers and thoughts; please keep them coming.”

A quick update: The surgery to remove my left arm was successful with hopes of an eventual prosthetic replacement. Similarly, the femur and patella surgeries were also successful and the fantastic surgery team was able to save my left leg. To best focus on my healing and… — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 10, 2026

On June 23, Miller shared on social media that he had suffered significant injuries in a car crash, including a life-saving amputation of his left arm.

“As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs. I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm. While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time.”

According to KOAM News, which reported on the accident when it occurred on June 18, a 2023 Bronco driven by Miller crossed the center line on Missouri Route 96 before colliding with a semi-truck. The driver of the semi was reportedly not injured.

Support for Miller poured in, and a GoFundMe posted by his sister-in-law was promoted by high-profile ESPN colleagues, with donations from Pat McAfee, Mina Kimes, and Adam Schefter.

Shortly afterward, however, a May 21, 2026, Reddit Thread titled “Matt Miller Leagues and Scam” started going viral, leading to Miller’s own social media posts getting inundated with replies addressing accusations against him. As Awful Announcing initially reported, in the wake of Miller’s high-profile accident and the subsequent discovery of the Reddit thread, accusations of missed payments and other instances of overpromising and underdelivering across various endeavors exploded on social media.

Following the publication of that story, Awful Announcing heard from over 40 more individuals with similar stories, many of whom have sent evidence supporting their claims.

In early July, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Awful Announcing it had opened an investigation into Miller.

The GoFundMe, whose financial goal had been raised on several occasions, was paused shortly thereafter.

Awful Announcing has learned that Miller’s leave from the company is due to his current medical condition, but when appropriate the company plans on following up on the issues raised on social media and our previous reporting.