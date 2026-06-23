ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller (Photo courtesy of Matt Miller).

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller vows to get back to talking football, but he has a long recovery to get there after being involved in a serious car accident.

In a social media post Tuesday morning, Miller revealed he suffered significant injuries in a recent car crash, including a life-saving amputation of his left arm, but he still considers himself fortunate to be the one sharing the news.

Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.… — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 23, 2026

“Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital,” Miller wrote. “I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.

“As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs. I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm. While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time.

“Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages — they have meant so much to me and my family during this time.

“I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class.”

KOAM News reported on the accident last week, revealing it occurred Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County, Missouri. According to KOAM, a 2023 Bronco driven by Miller crossed the center line on Missouri Route 96 before colliding with a semi-truck. The images of the involved Bronco are harrowing. Thankfully, the driver of the semi was not injured, according to KOAM.

Matt Miller has been with ESPN since 2021 after working as Bleacher Report’s lead NFL Draft writer for more than a decade. With ESPN, Miller is a year-round draft analyst and has been widely viewed as the heir apparent to Mel Kiper, although he never views it that way.

Everyone looks forward to seeing Miller return to ESPN, and we wish him well as he recovers physically and mentally from the accident.