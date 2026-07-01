The sports media world was rocked last week when ESPN analyst Matt Miller tweeted he had lost an arm in a near-fatal car accident.

Support for Miller poured in from all corners of the internet, and a GoFundMe posted by his sister-in-law was promoted by high-profile ESPN colleagues, with donations from Pat McAfee, Mina Kimes, and Adam Schefter. Social media was doing what it does in the wake of a tragedy: circling the wagons, offering support, and rallying around someone who was in the midst of a terrible ordeal.

The honeymoon didn’t last long.

The GoFundMe mentioned that Miller hoped to make a full recovery and return as “the best one-armed bartender ever,” a nod to the luxury lounge he recently opened in his hometown of Joplin, Missouri. But beyond Miller’s hope of recovering and returning to his entrepreneurial endeavors, questions have arisen that may further complicate a return to his role as an active analyst at ESPN.

The Reddit thread

As well-wishes and calls for donations poured in, opposition to the positive sentiment started to take root across social media. It has since snowballed to the point where support for Matt Miller is now seemingly outnumbered by those wishing him something very different than recovery: Comeuppance.

Miller’s own posts about his recovery are now almost entirely flooded with replies addressing accusations that have gone viral against the ESPN NFL Draft analyst.

At the heart of calls for a still-hospitalized Miller to answer for his past is a now-viral Reddit thread posted on May 21, 2026, titled “Matt Miller Leagues and Scam.”

Anyone in a league run by ESPN’s Matt Miller and not get paid as a winner? he has ghosted ours since the championship and provided 0 communication on what funds went to charity/providing payouts to the winners. i’ve seen a few others in the same boat and wanted to see if this is a wider spread problem than a couple leagues.

The post caught fire, garnering over 150 comments, many from people sharing similar circumstances, often including screenshots as proof. Awful Announcing cannot confirm the veracity of each individual screenshot posted in this article and on social media, but the material gathered from multiple sources shows a clear and consistent pattern.

Matt Miller would advertise a charity fantasy football league on social media, placing himself as the commissioner, the commenters wrote. While league setups varied, they largely followed a common thread: half of the league’s entry fee would go to a charity (sometimes the exact charity was stated; other times not), and the other half would go to the top finishers. Sometimes the payout structure would state that some of the winnings would be held back for next season’s buy-in. Often, giveaways for Yeti products would be included in the prize structure.

Those who participated in the leagues all reported a lackluster experience, with Miller either involved in a limited capacity or not involved at all, and being hard to reach. Some reported paying the fee but not receiving league or draft information.

For those who did place high enough to receive winnings, the collection of those winnings stretched out for months, with many choosing to simply give up on collection efforts. Some were able to get paid by Miller after threatening to go to the press about the situation, with Awful Announcing having reviewed instances in which league participants went so far as to copy both ESPN PR and ESPN’s legal team in correspondence about their situations.

In many cases, the amount sent back was often only the $100 buy-in, essentially a refund, rather than the amount won as described in the payout structure. Multiple league winners have also communicated that they have not received their promised Yeti merchandise.

Awful Announcing spoke to seven individuals about their experience.

“I saw Matt post he needed another team for a league,” said one fantasy football participant. “I didn’t even know it was a charity league until he explained it to me. I love fantasy, so this seemed cool to do with a known person, although you couldn’t win much because half the pool was going to charity. Whatever. I was down.

“Once I sent the Venmo, that was pretty much it. I am not sure half the teams in the league were real people. They were auto-drafts. Matt wasn’t involved at all. He had a team, but he clearly wasn’t managing it. He stopped returning DMs. Everyone was confused. I won the league and kept messaging him about payment, but never heard back. I reported him to [fantasy site] Sleeper, who told me they had banned him for being a known scammer. That’s when I realized, ‘Oh, there are other people who are having this experience.'”

Another participant who had been in a league for multiple years shared a similar account.

“We had known getting paid by Matt was never easy, but just chalked it up to him being busy and maybe not being organized,” a source told Awful Announcing. “I think most guys got paid, but I had heard in other leagues some did not. This year was different, though.

“I tried multiple avenues to get in touch with him, and it was just crickets. Only when someone posted people’s contact information at ESPN in the Reddit thread, and I emailed him with some of them CC’d, did a payment come through. A lot of people are in that boat where they only got paid after the Reddit thread blew up, and you included ESPN people in your emails to him. Clearly, he could pay, but just thought he could ignore you.”

ESPN declined to comment about how it addressed those emails.

The leagues mentioned in the Reddit thread were hosted on the popular fantasy site Sleeper. Searching Miller’s profile via Sleeper’s API on the Fantasy Orphans website shows that the handle known to be Miller’s was the commissioner of 91 leagues for the 2025 football season.

Of those 91 leagues, Miller’s team had a winning record in only seven. Many of these leagues never even reached an actual draft, consistent with information shared with Awful Announcing about leagues that had paying members but never got off the ground.

In screenshots reviewed by Awful Announcing, Miller claims he lost access to both Sleeper and various email and social media accounts and therefore did not see messages about payment requests.

After months of not hearing from Matt Miller, something many said has been an issue for years, frustrated participants were successful in getting Miller banned from the Sleeper platform.

The slow pay dms are fairly boiler plate, but here’s the response from Sleeper when I explained our league’s situation and asked for commissioner privileges. pic.twitter.com/LANaXhbJBV — Brandon Shoemaker (@FFRelevant) June 26, 2026

In communications with those seeking payment, Miller admitted he had been banned by Sleeper but attributed the situation to extensive hacking across multiple platforms. Sleeper did not respond to Awful Announcing’s request for comment.

In the wake of Miller’s high-profile accident and the subsequent discovery of the Reddit thread, accusations of missed payments and other instances of overpromising and underdelivering across various endeavors have exploded on social media. Some individuals have disturbingly gone as far as sending harassing and threatening messages to Miller’s family and friends and posting screenshots of these exchanges.

A history of not delivering

Long before Matt Miller joined ESPN, he seemed to have a similar habit of promising a service or experience that was not fully delivered upon under the guise of a charitable effort.

One person detailed to Awful Announcing an instance of signing up for football scouting lessons with Miller, the proceeds of which were advertised as going to charity. Multiple people in the aforementioned Reddit thread share similar scenarios dating back nearly a decade in which they signed up for Miller to teach them the nuances of scouting.

His old FB has since been deactivated but I too got scammed by him nearly ten years ago when he was with B/R. This was after me reaching out to him via messenger, email, and calling a provided phone number. https://t.co/a3KP7tYRvf pic.twitter.com/yehRItajZV — Chase Barricks (@GingerLax13) June 26, 2026

I was scammed by the paid scouting lessons hustle. Not trying to kick anyone when they’re down but be careful who you donate/give money to — TheSourcePodcast (@sourcepodcast11) June 26, 2026

“It was so long ago, but I was graduating from college and thought, hey, maybe I could work in scouting? This guy has a career in media doing scouting, and he’s offering to mentor people,” one person said. “Yes, I had to pay for it, but it was for charity. I wanted to get my foot in the door and make a contact. I was excited.

“We spoke on the phone for five minutes, and then when it came time for me to schedule my lessons, that just became a circular process of me sending emails and DMs, but nothing happened. I felt bad asking for the money back and just hoped he’d follow up at some point and do the right thing, but he never did. $500 was a lot for me back then.

“I felt really dumb about the whole thing. I told my friends and family about it when I signed up. They would ask about it. I lied to some of them and said the lessons were good. I tried not to think about it because it made me so mad.”

Another person told Awful Announcing that they paid Matt Miller $1,200 for scouting lessons near the tail end of Miller’s tenure at Bleacher Report. The price was supposed to cover 10 or 11 virtual meetings, the person said, and was the lowest tier of what Miller was offering at the time. Some people paid Miller around double this amount, they said, and were promised access to other industry professionals for up to a year.

When the person reached out to Miller to set up the first of the 10 or so meetings they had paid for, Miller was difficult to reach. Miller later assured the person he would refund them after failing to deliver the scouting lessons, but never did, they said.

Charity cases

The biggest question for many is whether Matt Miller made good on the charitable endeavors he collected money for. So far, the stories being shared only touch on the reported failure to deliver winnings, prizes, and services owed as part of a payment tied to various charitable efforts.

Many people Awful Announcing spoke to said they’d feel considerably better if they knew the money they sent to Miller actually went to charity.

We know that Miller initially solicited donations for his 417 Foundation. In interviews with local media, he indicated that the organization was founded in 2013, as summarized by the Missouri State University Standard.

Miller founded the 417 Foundation in 2013 when his mother, the area supervisor for low-income preschools in Joplin, told him about how many young students were coming to school in the cold without winter coats. Learn more about the 417 Foundation here.

However, records show that the 417 Foundation was incorporated in Missouri only in December of 2018, with the purpose “to provide coats, clothes, and school supplies to low-income families.”

A year later, in late 2019, public records show the foundation received a cease-and-desist form, as seen below.

Awful Announcing was unable to find any documentation to indicate the charity had been reinstated or any Form 990s filed by the 417 Foundation with the IRS for its tax-exempt status.

However, in 2020, following the cease-and-desist, Matt Miller and the 417 Foundation made news when they announced that, in response to the death of George Floyd, the foundation had raised money to give away 26 $1,000 scholarships to students of color.

“To apply for the scholarship, the high school senior must complete or pledge 100 hours a year of community service or have a full or part-time job. The student must be pursuing a degree in journalism, business, engineering or information technology. And they must write a short essay on what their career goals are and what they are planning to do with the scholarship.”

Miller claimed to have made the initial $5,000 donation himself, before other contributions rolled in to grow the program.

“Miller said he made an initial investment of $5,000 for five $1,000 journalism scholarships for students of color on Monday, June 1. “I work for one of the largest sports media companies in the country and it’s a lot of middle-aged white guys, and so this is an area where I, on the daily, see that there’s a need for minorities in this industry,” Miller said. “Also, more persons of color in journalism can tell the truth, tell their story of what they’re experiencing and not depending on someone else to tell what’s happening.”

A note from our founder: pic.twitter.com/rsBLcVEUPK — 417 Foundation (@417Foundation) June 1, 2020

Awful Announcing is unable to find any online mention of the recipients of these scholarships beyond the initial coverage announcing that students could apply.

The 417 website is no longer active. The Foundation itself stopped tweeting in 2021, but Miller was promoting it as late as 2022, almost three years after its administrative dissolution. In May 2022, Miller posted about the “417 Foundation Fantasy Football Leagues” with up to a $500 buy-in for his “Platinum League.”

In recent years, he has mentioned a different organization, one that seems focused on feeding the needy, although Miller hinted at other causes, such as paying for funeral costs.

While many online sleuths have gone to great lengths to document the lack of transparency around Miller, the 417 Foundation, and other charitable causes he’s championed, only Miller can provide evidence that he delivered on his seemingly steadfast altruistic posts and initiatives. It’s very possible Miller made the donations he promised, just doing so via his own personal accounts and not through an official non-profit vehicle, something that is not encouraged, but is not uncommon.

What we do know is that Miller used social media for years to trumpet various experiences tied to charitable endeavors. He was paid via a personal PayPal, Cash App, or Venmo account. Some of that money was returned in some cases, but much of it remains unaccounted for. Those impacted hope Miller’s inability to deliver on promises to donors was isolated to the non-charitable components of his efforts. But given the negative experiences of scores of individuals who had first-hand experience with Miller, skepticism remains.

One individual who was in a Miller-run fantasy league for years, which had problems getting paid, shared these thoughts on Miller’s charitable efforts.

“He’s been posting about charity causes for a decade, and it’s clearly totally disorganized. Why keep doing more and more, like he says he is, while burning the people donating? Slow it down and get it right. Successful charities are usually born out of long-term donors who know where the money is going. They can see it. They feel good about it and donate again. Everything people are posting online says his efforts were the exact opposite of that. Don’t screw the people who donated.”

Miller’s ESPN future

Many of the people we spoke to have shared that since the Reddit thread’s creation, and particularly when ESPN employees were contacted about the payment issues, there was a surge of communication and repayments in the days before Miller’s crash. It’s unclear whether ESPN’s awareness of the issue triggered these payments or any conversations with Matt Miller.

Others have reported being paid their fantasy winnings after the accident and after the GoFundMe was created, which many social media observers found odd, given Miller’s high-profile position at ESPN. Additionally, some took issue with the campaign goal being adjusted upward twice when a goal was hit. After surpassing its initial $10,000 goal, the campaign now sits at $51,242 raised of a $55,000 goal.

This is a sad story all around. My dad won a “charity” league run by Miller and he essentially ghosted everyone. (Annoying but winnings were minimal given it was supposed to be for charity). The league eventually found the Reddit threads with all the scam accusations. Last week… https://t.co/bxoXLpLpHA — Brett Appley (@BrettAppley) June 26, 2026

Awful Announcing asked ESPN about the GoFundMe, the growing number of stories about Miller on social media, and his future at ESPN, but received no comment. We also reached out to Miller directly and were told to email him with questions as he continued to make progress in his recovery. The publication of this article was pushed back a day to allow time for a response. We will update this article or publish a new one should we hear back.

Like many stories rooted in the internet, our reporting brought back some answers but significantly more questions, many of which only Matt Miller can answer. Given his accident and long road to recovery, it’s understandable that now might not be the best time for that.

Miller’s physical recovery now runs parallel to an equally daunting road, addressing the growing reputational questions that have surfaced. How and when he chooses to answer those questions remains to be seen and may take a backseat to his physical recovery, something he and ESPN seem to be aligned on.