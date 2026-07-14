Credit: ESPN

The car crash that resulted in devastating injuries to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller was caught on camera.

In a new report from the California Post, the outlet published dash cam footage from the vantage point of the semitruck that struck Miller’s vehicle during the accident. The footage shows Miller’s 2023 Ford Bronco veer over the centerline of a two-way road and strike the truck at a high speed. The truck appeared to attempt to maneuver and avoid the collision, but the effort was too late. The driver’s side of Miller’s car appeared to make direct contact with the driver’s side of the semitruck.

Per the California Post, Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote in a crash report that Miller had been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but the belt was cut and Miller was ejected from his car during the collision. The ESPN analyst had his left arm amputated as a result of the crash.

Aside from the devastating injuries, Miller’s crash has garnered outsized attention as a result of allegations surfaced by dozens of people following the incident that Miller failed to pay out the winners of fantasy football leagues he ran for charity. After reporting on the allegations, Awful Announcing subsequently reported that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office is opening an investigation into Miller.

Last week, Miller announced on social media that he will be stepping away from ESPN “indefinitely” to recover from his injuries. Awful Announcing learned that Miller’s leave of absence is due to his current medical condition, and ESPN plans to address the issues related to Miller’s fantasy football leagues at the appropriate time.