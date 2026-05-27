Picture courtesy of Matt Barrie

Matt Barrie is officially the new host of SEC Nation.

ESPN confirmed Wednesday that Barrie will take over the SEC Network’s flagship Saturday morning pregame show this fall, succeeding Laura Rutledge after nearly a decade. Barrie, who has spent 13 years at ESPN as a college football host, play-by-play announcer, SportsCenter anchor, and, most recently, a host for ESPN’s TGL coverage, will join lead analysts Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers, and Roman Harper on the road to SEC campuses every Saturday morning during football season.

Rutledge joined ESPN in 2014, worked her way up from SEC Network reporter to SEC Nation host to NFL Live to Monday Night Football, and went viral at the Sugar Bowl in January when a video of her sprinting across the Superdome field to make a two-minute halftime transition became its own testament to how good she is at the job. According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Rutledge had opportunities to leave the show previously but chose to stay. And given her ascension to the top MNF team, something had to give, and SEC Nation — the show she took over in 2017 after Maria Taylor moved to College GameDay — was it.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to something that has given me so much,” Rutledge wrote in a first-person essay for ESPN Front Row. “SEC Nation has shaped me, challenged me, and given me memories I will carry forever.”

SEC Nation is effectively College GameDay for the SEC, traveling the conference every Saturday morning during football season. Barrie, who re-signed with ESPN on a multi-year deal in March, has spent Saturday mornings hosting ESPN’s post-GameDay studio coverage and co-hosts a weekly YouTube show with Finebaum recapping the college football weekend.

“I’m a college football junkie and beyond excited to host SEC Nation from the greatest game day atmospheres in the South,” Barrie said in a statement. “It takes me back to my years in Columbia, S.C., when Steve Spurrier was the head coach of the Gamecocks, and getting to experience everything that makes the SEC and its schools one of a kind. The show, the crew, and everyone involved in Nation since it launched in 2014 has made it appointment viewing on Saturday mornings. I look forward to continuing its legacy from campuses this fall.”

His first official appearance on the SEC Network will come at the SEC Kickoff in Tampa, July 20-23.