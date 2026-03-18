Picture courtesy of Matt Barrie

Laura Rutledge has been the face of SEC Nation for nearly a decade. This fall, she’ll have a new one to hand off to.

Matt Barrie is set to succeed Rutledge as the host of SEC Nation, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. Barrie, who has spent 13 years at ESPN as a college football host, play-by-play announcer, SportsCenter anchor, and, most recently, a host for ESPN’s TGL coverage, will take over the SEC Network’s flagship Saturday morning pregame show alongside lead analysts Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers, and Roman Harper.

Rutledge joined ESPN in 2014, worked her way up from SEC Network reporter to SEC Nation host to NFL Live to Monday Night Football, and went viral at the Sugar Bowl in January when a video of her sprinting across the Superdome field to make a two-minute halftime transition became its own testament to how good she is at the job. She leaves SEC Nation with the show in good hands and with a portfolio that has long warranted more than ESPN was giving her. It sounds like she’s finally getting it.

Rutledge was promoted to a full-time Monday Night Football sideline reporter role last August, joining Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s crew, and will also be part of ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl broadcast in February 2027. She’ll continue hosting NFL Live daily and remain a sideline reporter for college football’s biggest matchups. Something had to give, and SEC Nation — the show she took over in 2017 after Maria Taylor moved to College GameDay — was it.

Per Marchand, Rutledge had opportunities to leave the show previously but chose to stay.

SEC Nation is effectively College GameDay for the SEC, and it travels the conference every Saturday morning during football season. Barrie, who re-signed with ESPN on a multi-year deal, has spent Saturday mornings hosting ESPN’s post-GameDay studio coverage and also co-hosts a weekly YouTube show with Finebaum recapping the weekend in college football. As one Awful Announcing piece noted last December, Barrie had put himself in exactly this kind of position, patiently building his resume until a seat opened up. Now one has.

As for the Saturday studio anchor role Barrie is vacating, that’s a solid opportunity for someone else inside Bristol now.