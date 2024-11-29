Photo Credit: ESPN

While much of the U.S. spent Thanksgiving night with family and friends, ESPN’s Matt Barrie and Dan Mullen were busy calling the Tulane-Memphis game. And one play in particular seemed to give them indigestion.

Early in the fourth quarter, Tulane’s Mario Williams hauled in a 55-yard pass at the Memphis 9-yard line, but appeared to fumble as he went down.

The Tigers recovered and celebrated, sending their offense out. Tulane’s defense joined them on the field.

But on the field, the officials had ruled it a catch. Players waited as the play underwent official review. Then came the referee’s announcement.

“After review, the ruling on the field stands, it will be first down Tulane at the 9-yard line,” he announced.

“So Memphis was celebrating and thought it was going their way,” Barrie said, surprise in his voice.

“Look at this, Memphis’ offense, and Tulane’s defense is on the field,” Mullen said.

“What is going on here?” Barrie asked. “You just heard what I heard, right, first down Tulane?”

“So the call stands,” Mullen said. “Did they call it a fumble on the field?”

A couple of seconds later, the referee returned to “clarify” the officiating crew’s original call and his post-review announcement.

“Correction, it was a catch and a fumble recovered by Memphis,” the referee announced. “It will be first down Memphis at the 9-yard line.”

Barrie and Mullen were right to be baffled. That was a confusing bit of officiating at a critical point in the game. Memphis went on to upset No. 17 Tulane, 34-24.

