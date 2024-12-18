Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

College volleyball continues to be a rocket ship property for ESPN.

The NCAA Volleyball Regional semifinals and finals both scored big increases versus last year. Per ESPN PR, 2024 was the most-watched NCAA Volleyball Regionals on record, averaging 401,000 viewers per telecast. That’s up 98% versus last season’s regionals.

Sunday’s regional final between Wisconsin and Nebraska, which aired at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC directly against the NFL, averaged 798,000 viewers. But perhaps more impressively, matches that aired on ESPN and ESPN2 performed similarly well.

The regional final between Creighton and Penn State on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN averaged 674,000 viewers, also against NFL competition. Three of the ESPN2 broadcasts highlighted by ESPN PR cracked the 500,000 viewer mark, including the regional semifinal between Dayton and Nebraska on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET (617,000 viewers), and a regional semifinal between Texas A&M and Wisconsin immediately preceding that match (524,000 viewers).

According to ESPN, this year featured the five most-watched regional round matches ever. Viewership growth was especially pronounced among younger demographics, with persons aged 18-34 up 232% and persons aged 2-17 up 115%. Additionally, viewership on ESPN+ was up 44% year-over-year, though exact figures were not provided.

All four No. 1 seeds have made it into the national semifinals, which will air on ESPN on Thursday evening. Pittsburgh-Louisville will air at 6:30 p.m. ET with Penn State-Nebraska following at 9:00 p.m. ET. The final will once again counter-program the NFL on ABC this Sunday.

Given the success of the regional rounds, ESPN can expect another large audience for this week’s action.

