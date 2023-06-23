Marty Smith goes all in in just about anything he does.

For the NBA Draft, the ESPN reporter got in on the Victor Wembanyama hype train to report from San Antonio when the Spurs drafted Wembanyama with the number one pick.

Instead of filing a typical news report, Smith channeled the vibe of the AT&T Center crowd. Smith wore a Spurs jersey, jorts, and a cowboy hat as he spoke as if he was at a pep rally. The biggest twist was at the end, when Smith took his hat off, and showed off a Wembanyama haircut in the back of his head.

Spurs fans went wild during Smith’s report. Maybe it was for him, maybe it was reacting to officially having the top player in the Draft. Either way, the arena was hyped.

The things Marty Smith does can be a bit cheesy at times. But if he’s cheesy, and he embraces that, I would much rather have him be authentic than be someone he’s not. I’m just glad the Spurs didn’t pivot and draft someone else and leave Marty hanging with Wembanyama’s face in the back of his head.