ESPN’s Marty Smith has long had of the most recognizable voices on the network.

After Saturday he might be known for something else entirely: holding the Guinness World Record for longest successful cornhole toss. (He also does some quality reporting, of course.) In a moment somewhat lost by all the football that came after, Smith set the record after a long series of attempts during SEC Network pregame coverage live in Athens ahead of Georgia’s big win over Tennessee.

“There is nothing that I’ve ever experienced that created the euphoria of winning the redneck olympics.”@MartySmithESPN is a Guinness World Record holder! pic.twitter.com/rtsyD4hPGQ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 5, 2022

Listen, yes, it took him a long time to do it, and it’s probably something that anyone could do with enough time, space, beer, and an official Guinness representative on hand. That said: doing it in a button-down and tie in front of an audience is worthy of plenty of respect. That Marty’s shirt remained tucked might be the most impressive thing about this entire video.

Smith weighed in on the accomplishment himself via first-person video:

The Man. The Myth. The Legend. Ladies and gentlemen, your newest Guinness World Record Holder @MartySmithESPN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/tULfPnnIAw — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 5, 2022

ESPN’s affable Yondu even made the SportsCenter Top 10 for the achivement. At #5, no less!

ICYMI (I honestly don’t know how that’s possible), @MartySmithESPN is now the owner of the Guinness World Record for the longest cornhole shot In a day full of college football chaos, our guy still landed at No. 5 on #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/58rivD7bvX — Amanda Brooks (@BrooksAD) November 6, 2022

All in a day’s work for Marty Smith, whose versatility covering a variety of sports (football, NASCAR, golf, and more) now extends all the way to being in the record books for a sport normally relegated to The Ocho.