Marshawn Lynch in the Slamball broadcast booth. Screengrab via ESPN YouTube.

Earlier this week, it was announced that legendary NFL running back Marshawn Lynch would join the broadcast booth for the Slamball playoffs on ESPN. Slamball has made a big comeback this year with a new national television contract on the worldwide leader and has provided all the highlights that made it a cult hit during its original run years ago.

Given that there’s not too many people walking planet earth with top level Slamball experience, the league might as well get a colorful, famous athlete to provide some commentary and some fun. In that regard, it’s clear that Lynch far surpassed expectations.

Slamball’s Twitter account dubbed this Lynch analysis featuring a Sonic the Hedgehog reference “the greatest call of all time.” And although Al Michaels’ “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” might also be in contention, it’s hard to argue with their position.

"If this was Sonic, all his coins would've been knocked out right now. You would've been hearing them things come out BADINGDINGDINGDING… SIT HIM ON HIS BACK POCKETS. SIT HIM ON HIS ASS CHEEKS" – Marshawn Lynch with the greatest call of all time pic.twitter.com/DJqkSRidDI — SlamBall (@SlamBall) August 18, 2023

It’s the inflection and excitement in which the way he says “cheeks” that really makes it a legendary call.

There was a Mark Jackson tribute with a “mama, there goes that man again.”

Marshawn Lynch commentating in Slamball is a match made in heaven ?pic.twitter.com/MtDwxWhEav — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 18, 2023

And there were several other highlights throughout Lynch’s tenure in the Slamball booth, almost truly too many to count. And fans were truly in awe of his commentary.

Don’t worry, Marshawn Lynch is still in the booth tonight pic.twitter.com/JeOUPBq7oA — SlamBall (@SlamBall) August 17, 2023

Marshawn Lynch is, was and always will be an absolute original.pic.twitter.com/UiuRhKRAuu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 18, 2023

Marshawn Lynch as a @SlamBall announcer is GOLD ??? pic.twitter.com/UIxarhmzV5 — Dunk League (@DunkLeague) August 16, 2023

And to make it even more colorful, if that was even somehow possible, the ESPN censors were hard at work with Lynch’s excitable commentary.

The tv producers were working overtime to censor Marshawn Lynch’s commentary during this SlamBall game ? (via: @SlamBall) pic.twitter.com/7JUnFLw9LI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 16, 2023

The ESPN censor button person after 2 full hours of Marshawn Lynch commentary pic.twitter.com/Bg7hpvJIcr — SlamBall (@SlamBall) August 18, 2023

If you want some more of the Marshawn Lynch experience, Slamball put together a ten minute plus compilation of some of his best calls throughout the playoffs that ranged from his interactions with players on the court to his philosophy on nachos. Enjoy.

It doesn’t matter what it takes, get this man alongside Jim Nantz and Tony Romo to call NFL games as soon as possible.