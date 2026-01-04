Photo Credit: ESPN2; Omaha Productions

If you bring Marshawn Lynch on your live television program, you’d better know what you’re getting yourself into. And if Saturday night’s ManningCast is any indication, giving the former star NFL running back a warning about profanity usage won’t prevent him from dropping expletives on live TV either.

During the ESPN2 ManningCast for Saturday night’s NFC top-seed-deciding showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning welcomed Lynch to the broadcast by mentioning Lynch dropping F-bombs on the program in 2021, and asking Lynch to “promise not to curse” tonight.

“We forgot to tell you that you cannot use profanities on air,” Eli Manning said. “So, Marshawn, can you please promise not to curse tonight? Unless, of course, you’re cursing at Peyton. We all agree that it’s totally fine if you do that.”

“Just to get things on the up and up, s*it, f*ck,” Lynch said. “Let’s just get it started, get it out there. Alright, now we got it out of the way.”

Marshawn Lynch gets the profanity warning, blows right past it on the ManningCast. pic.twitter.com/D1xSHoOcsp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 4, 2026

Lynch unapologetically remains himself in any setting and always makes for a very entertaining interview.

Here’s a look at more highlights from Lynch’s appearance on the ManningCast:

Thanks to @MoneyLynch’s mom, we got the Beast Quake 😂 pic.twitter.com/JtVwED4Pp0 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) January 4, 2026

Out with CMAC and CMC, in with Snow Bunny. @MoneyLynch pic.twitter.com/E2GQsMgVuK — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) January 4, 2026