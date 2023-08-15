Marshawn Lynch reacts to cursing in a live interview with ESPN. Seconds later, he did it again.

What do you get when you combine Marshawn Lynch and SlamBall?

Well, we’re going to see very soon.

The veteran running back will join the broadcast for this week’s ESPN broadcast of the SlamBall playoffs. He’ll be alongside John Schriffen and Jon Dorenbos for the semifinals and championship game.

BREAKING — We have a new addition to the booth for the SlamBall playoffs…@MoneyLynch LET’S GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/nEUqyHIV1e — SlamBall (@SlamBall) August 14, 2023

“Marshawn Lynch stands out as one of the sports world’s most distinctive personalities, making him a perfect addition to the SlamBall broadcast booth,” SlamBall co-founder Mason Gordon said in a press release. “His unfiltered perspective and extensive experience on sports’ biggest stages will perfectly complement John Schriffen and Jon Dorenbos, who have been mainstays this season. With this playoff broadcast team, we’re confident in elevating the already exhilarating on-court action for our viewers.”

Unfiltered is right.

A Cal grad himself, the five-time Pro Bowler dropped a few F-bombs on ESPN when he was talking about the Golden Bears. It had changed quite a bit since he sported a uniform there in Berkley, Calif. and he made it well known. Twice.

For those who are unsure of what SlamBall is, don’t worry — I got you.

Imagine basketball, but with trampolines. Imagine that plus full contact and gymnastics thrown in. It’s grown in popularity too having professional basketball players forgoing playing overseas in order to stay in the states and play SlamBall.

Gordon even said the league determined a vast amount to pay players that was attractive enough to make them forget about international play.

Lynch will begin his coverage on Tuesday, August 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET/11:00 p.m. ET, live on ESPN2, with the semifinals and championship game taking place on Thursday, August 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET/11:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

That’s guaranteed to be entertaining.