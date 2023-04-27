Marly Rivera’s aggressive confrontations with other reporters didn’t begin with Ivón Gaete.
Rivera, the MLB reporter who was fired by ESPN on Wednesday, reportedly had other confrontations with reporters, per the Washington Post.
The Post reports that Rivera called one reporter a “white b***h” and gave her the middle finger and called one Latino reporter a “fake Hispanic.”
Multiple reporters described to The Post incidents involving Rivera that they said crossed the line from typical scrapping in America’s largest media market to creating a toxic work environment. Last year, she flipped off another reporter and called her a “white b—-” after the reporter attempted to take a photo of a group of Hispanic players that Rivera was taking a picture of, according to two people who witnessed the incident. In another instance, she called a Latino reporter a “fake Hispanic,” according to multiple people who witnessed it.
Neither of those rise to the level of calling Gaete a “f***ing c**t,” but they do show that level of aggressiveness wasn’t an isolated incident.