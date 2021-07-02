Former college football coach and current ACC Network analyst Mark Richt announced Thursday night on Twitter that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Richt’s tweeted statement says, “I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what’s wrong. I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”

He concluded the statement with, “See you on the ACCNETWORK!”

Richt, 61, was the head coach at Georgia from 2001-2015 and at Miami from 2016-2018. He was a two-time SEC Coach of the Year and one-time ACC Coach of the Year. He even won college football’s Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award in 2017, one year before retiring from coaching.

In 2019, Richt joined the ACC Network as a studio analyst. He also had a heart attack in October 2019, but returned to work at ACC Network less than three weeks later.

ACC Network executives haven’t commented yet, but their Twitter account responded to Richt’s statement: “We’re 100% behind you, Coach.”