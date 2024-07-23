Credit: The Drive with Josh Graham

The SEC has a leg-up on the ACC in quite a few ways. One of which is their media presence.

While both leagues have their own networks (both owned by ESPN), the SEC Network garners a much larger slice of awareness and audience than the ACC Network. The demand for SEC sports, especially college football, makes it stand out. Just look at the difference in their media rights numbers.

The demand for SEC football is also what elevated Paul Finebaum to elite status. The host of The Paul Finebaum Show has long been the face of the SEC Network and ESPN’s face of the SEC when it comes to general coverage.

The ACC doesn’t really have that. Dick Vitale jokes aside, there is no central figure who represents the conference and helps elevate it across the league network and other ESPN channels.

Mark Packer would be more than happy to change that, if only ESPN would let him.

One of the founding hires of the ACC Network and the longtime co-host of Packer and Durham, “The Packman” made an appearance on WSJS’s The Drive with Josh Graham from ACC Kickoff to discuss the conference and the season ahead.

As part of their 15-minute chat, Graham asked Packer if he felt like the ACC needed its own Paul Finebaum and, if so, who should it be. Packer didn’t skip a beat.

“What do you make of the suggestion that, the way that you have Paul Finebaum on ESPN representing the SEC, that the ACC needs somebody else similar as that?” asked Graham.

“Totally agree,” replied Packer. “In fact, I’ve actually said ‘Hey, you know what, I’d be more than happy to do that for you.’ Gone nowhere. That’s for other people to determine. That’s for ESPN and everybody else to figure out.”

“I have been adamant behind the scenes saying I’m really interested in doing that. Quite frankly, I think I’m the only person on [ACC Network] who’s done a show every day… But that’s up for ESPN and the ACC Network suits and executives to figure out and it’s way above my pay grade.”

It’s unclear if Packer is saying he wants to have his own show like Finebaum or wants to be the person ESPN trots out anytime they’re discussing the ACC (or both).

