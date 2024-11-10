ESPN announcer Mark Jones had an unusual day, calling spectacular touchdowns, and fans sharing a turkey leg. Photo Credit: ESPN Photo Credit: ESPN
College FootballESPNBy Arthur Weinstein on

ESPN’s Mark Jones had a wild day Saturday, calling some unusual action on the field — and in the stands — during the Clemson-Virginia Tech game.

Early in the second quarter, Clemson’s Nolan Hauser lined up for a field-goal attempt.

“Place kicking has been an adventure for the Tigers,” Jones noted.

Less than a second later, Virginia Tech blocked the kick and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown.

“Blocked, on cue, recovered by the Hokies,” Jones called. “It’s coming back. Touchdown, Virginia Tech!”


Then Jones had an unexpected situation to call. ESPN cameras showed several Virginia Tech fans sharing a turkey leg, each taking a big bite. Turkey legs are a fan favorite at Lane Stadium, but it’s unusual to see so many gnawing on the same one.

“I tell you what, that turkey leg has been passed around, folks,” Jones said. “How many people now?”

“I’ve seen three people’s hands on it, that’s three people who’ve put their mouths on it,” analyst Roddy Jones said. “Ya’ll ain’t got no house training.”


The play-by-play man finally got to dig into a more conventional situation midway through the third quarter.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik narrowly escaped a sack, scrambled around and threw an off-balance pass deep downfield to a wide-open TJ Moore for the touchdown.

“An incredible catch and touchdown!” Jones called. “What a time to be alive! Wow! T.J. Moore!


“And that will be on highlight tapes for a long time to come,” Jones concluded after that spectacular TD.

He won’t soon forget Saturday’s game, because it’s not often you see a turkey leg passed around to so many different people.

[ESPN]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein