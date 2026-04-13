Credit: ESPN

Sunday night’s NBA game between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics was the final broadcast of play-by-play announcer Mark Jones’ 36-year career with ESPN. After joining ESPN in 1990, Jones is leaving the network by choice.

However, Jones isn’t retiring from broadcasting. He recently said that he hopes to remain the play-by-play voice of the Sacramento Kings for “a long, long time.”

But after 36 years with ESPN, it was understandably an emotional night for Jones and longtime NBA broadcast partner Doris Burke on the Magic-Celtics call.

As the game was about to tip off, Burke addressed that it was Jones’ final broadcast with ESPN.

Doris Burke offers kind words to Mark Jones on his final ESPN broadcast. 🏀📺🎙️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/5nye5BxEad https://t.co/BpUHTgyGgG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 13, 2026

“Partner, we gotta take a second,” Burke said. “Because tonight, I know your career is going to continue on after, but after spending more than half your life calling games for this network, tonight is it. And I just want you to know, everybody involved, in the truck, here courtside, we are honored to be here with you.”

“I love you, Doris,” Jones said. “Thank you.”

“I love you,” Burke responded.

In the fourth quarter, ESPN showed highlights of Jones’ career, and Burke delivered commentary through tears as they each got very emotional.

Doris Burke and Mark Jones got very emotional as the ESPN broadcast remembered his 36 years with the network. 🏀📺🎙️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/z9phJKD2f6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 13, 2026

“Mark Jones, your voice and singular style has been constant,” Burke said. “36 straight years on college football. Your NBA journey began in 1990 with NBA Today. And yes, Mark Jones, that jumper as you would say, is wet. You have captured the start of so many journeys over the years with your NBA draft coverage. That moves into the booth, and the indelible moments. The Barack Obama interview. And yes, Mark Jones, it was for the culture and the stars who you covered. Kobe, Duncan, Durant. The first two games of the 2022 NBA Finals. The shot by LeBron in Game 3.”

“For all of us, your colleagues, and there have been many, even the great Hubie Brown,” Burke continued. “Mark Jones, what we knew night by night, was that your passion and your love for the NBA would shine through. And I thank you, and I love you as a colleague.”

“You know I love you like a sister, Doris Burke,” Jones said. “I am so grateful to be able to take this journey with you and so many of my wonderful colleagues at ESPN for 36 years. I couldn’t do anything and wouldn’t do anything differently. Thank you.”

“A lifetime of consistent excellence, and we thank you, Mark Jones,” Burke said.

In the game’s final seconds, Burke again made sure to pay tribute to Jones before he signed off as an ESPN broadcaster.

Mark Jones signs off from ESPN after joining the network in 1990. 🏀📺🎙️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/c0VV6jVO3v — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 13, 2026

“And Mark Jones, sorry partner; let me interrupt you for the final time,” Burke said during a break in action with 7.9 seconds remaining in the game. “I’m so happy that the game turned out to be such an extraordinary one. For 36 years, this has been your home. It’s over half your life. This sport in particular, I know you have been on every big entity, but this sport in particular has been your passion. Your career goes on. We will miss you. I will miss you, Mark Jones. And godspeed.”

“Doris, thank you,” Jones said. “And thanks to all of my colleagues at ESPN. This has been an incredible ride. Just implausible, really. And Doris, I appreciate you always holding me down when it counted the most through the years. You’ve always been ten toes down with me. I love you and appreciate you. And that sentiment goes to everybody at ESPN.”

“Folks, it’s been a great ride,” Jones said as the broadcast wrapped up. “I’m outta here. But I’m taking my seasoning with me, and you’ll see me again.”