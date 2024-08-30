Photo Credit: ESPN

When Mark Jones calls a game, fans know they will hear something different.

Some fans like that. Others definitely do not.

The ESPN play-by-play announcer always gets creative with his calls, using obscure words, phrases and analogies that leave fans stumped.

Jones came ready to roll in his season-opening game, with the Colorado Buffaloes hosting the North Dakota State Bison. His most thesaurus-worthy work came late in the third quarter. NDSU quarterback Cam Miller faked a pass and tucked it for a nice run.

“Great handiwork and prestidigitation with those fakes and sleight of hand,” Jones observed.

Color analyst Roddy Jones responded with a question: “What was greater, the number of yards Cam Miller got on that scramble or the number of syllables in that word?”

Mark Jones: Great handiwork and prestidigitation with those fakes and sleight of hand. Roddy Jones: What was greater, the number of yards Cam Miller got on that scramble or the number of syllables in that word? Have a dictionary handy when watching a Mark Jones broadcast. pic.twitter.com/D6OBLgxb58 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2024

Earlier in the game, Jones dropped a “grandma’s couch” analogy.

Travis Hunter’s 3rd TD is the most impressive. “WHAT A CATCH! A MIRACULOUS, IMPLAUSIBLE, IMPOSSIBLE CATCH BY 12!” – Mark Jones “That’s a glitch in EA Sports College Football 25.” – Roddy Jones “Duffie was all over him like the plastic on your grandma’s couch.” – Mark 🏈🎙️ pic.twitter.com/DNn3zky4bG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2024

Fans really have no idea what they’ll get when Jones gets rolling. Earlier in the game, when Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders hit Travis Hunter with a touchdown pass, Jones dropped some lyrics from rapper BossMan Dlow. “In the words of BossMan Dlow on the sidelines, Colorado … pockets full of cheese and fresher than Febreze right now,” Jones said.

“In the words of BossMan Dlow on the sidelines, Colorado… pockets full of cheese and fresher than Febreze right now.” – Mark Jones 🏈🎙️ https://t.co/Xb6QlyjhAi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2024

The rapper responded to the shout-out with a post on X. He wasn’t the only one responding to Jones’ word antics Thursday night. Most seemed irritated by the announcer’s calls.

His broadcasts always feel a bit clunky because it feels like he goes out of his way to drop 600 pt scrabble word https://t.co/UgHgQdRsNf — Mike (@MikeBCSN) August 30, 2024

My favorite part was when he said Shadeur Sanders had 3D vision….just like every other human being with functional eyes. — Brian Cambridge, from work (@CerowB) August 30, 2024

I can’t do anymore Mark Jones games. Brutal https://t.co/IQNafS0jot — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) August 30, 2024

If I had to torture someone I would make them listen to Mark Jones calling a Colorado game on loop. — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) August 30, 2024

Mark Jones’ most important broadcast booth accessory while doing #espn games. pic.twitter.com/6NvcbADxpH — Darin Allred (@DASportsTX) August 30, 2024

Mark Jones is the Jackie Chiles of Broadcasting https://t.co/QtpFjqJ7c2 — Greg Gaston (@Greg_Gaston) August 30, 2024

While many fans might be irritated, it’s a good bet Jones will not stop.

