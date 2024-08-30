Mark Jones and Roddy Jones. Photo Credit: ESPN Photo Credit: ESPN
College FootballESPNBy Arthur Weinstein on

When Mark Jones calls a game, fans know they will hear something different.

Some fans like that. Others definitely do not.

The ESPN play-by-play announcer always gets creative with his calls, using obscure words, phrases and analogies that leave fans stumped.

Jones came ready to roll in his season-opening game, with the Colorado Buffaloes hosting the North Dakota State Bison. His most thesaurus-worthy work came late in the third quarter. NDSU quarterback Cam Miller faked a pass and tucked it for a nice run.

“Great handiwork and prestidigitation with those fakes and sleight of hand,” Jones observed.

Color analyst Roddy Jones responded with a question: “What was greater, the number of yards Cam Miller got on that scramble or the number of syllables in that word?”

Earlier in the game, Jones dropped a “grandma’s couch” analogy.

Fans really have no idea what they’ll get when Jones gets rolling. Earlier in the game, when Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders hit Travis Hunter with a touchdown pass, Jones dropped some lyrics from rapper  BossMan Dlow. “In the words of BossMan Dlow on the sidelines, Colorado … pockets full of cheese and fresher than Febreze right now,” Jones said.

The rapper responded to the shout-out with a post on X. He wasn’t the only one responding to Jones’ word antics Thursday night. Most seemed irritated by the announcer’s calls.

While many fans might be irritated, it’s a good bet Jones will not stop.

[Photo Credit: ESPN]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein