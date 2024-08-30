Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones pulled out a rather unknown reference on a call during Thursday’s matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the North Dakota State Bison. But rather surprisingly, the source of the reference took notice of Jones’ call on social media.

In the first quarter of Thursday’s game, Colorado star wide receiver Travis Hunter took a short pass from Shedeur Sanders all the way to the house for a 41-yard touchdown to give the Buffaloes a 7-3 lead early on.

While the replay of the highlight was rolling, Jones proceeded to reference some lyrics in a song from rapper BossMan Dlow.

“In the words of BossMan Dlow on the sidelines, Colorado… pockets full of cheese and fresher than Febreze right now,” said Jones.

“In the words of BossMan Dlow on the sidelines, Colorado… pockets full of cheese and fresher than Febreze right now.” – Mark Jones 🏈🎙️ https://t.co/Xb6QlyjhAi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2024

It’s not like BossMan Dlow is an obscure rapper by any means, with five million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, it is perhaps not a reference that many, particularly the older generation, may know.

Regardless, BossMan Dlow was quite happy to hear the shoutout from Jones on the call, taking to social media to offer his appreciation.

“PUT BIG ZA ON SPORTSCENTER,” wrote BossMan Dlow on social media.

PUT BIG ZA ON SPORTSCENTER ‼️😂🦈 https://t.co/HN0MwFzoVU — BossMan Dlow (@bossman_dlow) August 30, 2024

Jones is in the middle of a bit of an adjustment period in his season-opening broadcast, as he has worked with Robert Griffin III each of the last two years.

Griffin was of course recently let go by ESPN in a surprising cost-cutting move. So Jones is very clearly still finding his footing with his new broadcast partner Roddy Jones.

But with that being said, Jones has always had a knack of charismatic off-the-cuff calls in numerous different sports. And this shoutout of BossMan Dlow certainly qualifies as exactly that.

[Awful Announcing on X, BossMan Dlow on X]