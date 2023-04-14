ESPN has reportedly re-upped the NFL analyst and former defensive lineman Marcus Spears’s contract.

The New York Post reported on Friday evening that the Worldwide Leader and Spears negotiated a “multi-million dollar four-year deal,” according to Andrew Marchand of the Post.

Marcus Spears has been a prominent fixture on the network’s NFL coverage. He has been a recognized voice on the popular NFL Live weekday afternoon show. The former LSU standout and National Champion has also made regular appearances on other ESPN programming.

At 40 years old, Spears will probably be doing this for a while. He’s already developed a strong penchant and rapport among NFL fans as a strong, quality analyst. So the fact that the network prioritized him shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

The move from ESPN comes amid rumblings of “massive” layoffs in the near future.

In 2003, Spears won a National Championship under legendary head coach Nick Saban with the LSU Tigers. Spears then played in the NFL for nine seasons. He played eight years with the Dallas Cowboys and made the playoffs three times. Spears went on to finish his career in 2013 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Spears began his career with ESPN in August 2014 when he joined the SEC Network. He would go on to appear on SEC Nation and The Paul Finebaum Show in his early run. The former LSU standout was a hit initially and quickly rose up the ranks at the Worldwide Leader.

ESPN in turn decided that they had decided that they’d seen enough: They were going to pay Marcus Spears to keep him right where he’s at.

