Marcus Spears hilariously poked fun at Peyton Manning during Monday Night Countdown this week. Credit: USA TODAY Images

Aaron Rodgers being ‘out there’ has been a topic of conversation for many years now. His bizarreness has taken on a life of its own in recent weeks, having said he encountered a UFO, a comment that gained widespread attention within the last few weeks. On Monday night, Rodgers wasn’t necessarily “out there,” but comments he made sparked a back-and-forth between two ESPN commentators.

Peyton Manning appeared on the Monday Night Countdown prior to the 2023 season debut of the ManningCast. Manning and his brother Eli joined host Scott Van Pelt after the show aired a feature on Rodgers with tennis great and longtime Jets fan John McEnroe. In the feature, the Jets quarterback spoke of a lot of things, including manifestation.

Aaron Rodgers tells John McEnroe that he believes in the "power of manifestation." pic.twitter.com/GI5oTdc4v4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2023

Afterward, Van Pelt talked to Eli and Peyton. The latter hilariously revealed he didn’t know what “manifestation” was.

Peyton Manning: "I don't know what manifestation means, but I know when you change teams, there is a lot of pressure." pic.twitter.com/OukM07cF3B — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2023

“I don’t know what manifestation means, but I know when you change teams, there is a lot of pressure,” Manning said. That comment drew the attention of panelist and ESPN NFL personality Marcus Spears. Spears, a former LSU Tigers and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle, hilariously attacked Manning for not knowing what manifestation was. The reason? Manning was recently named a faculty member at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee.

Marcus Spears: "Peyton (Manning) said he don't know what manifestation means, and they just made him a professor at Tennessee. What the hell is going on, man?" pic.twitter.com/loY3XyR5gG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2023

“Scott, hold on,” Spears said, visibly ‘frustrated.’ “Peyton said he don’t know what manifestation means, and they just made him a professor at Tennessee. What the hell is going on?” Spears said, “exasperated.”

Obviously, LSU and Tennessee have had a heated football rivalry over the years in the SEC. We can only imagine that Spears was just leaning into it. Fellow former LSU alum Ryan Clark was right beside Spears and ‘defended’ what Spears had to say, which probably gave more indication of the contrary.

Still, a cheeky and funny moment on the Monday Night Countdown show.

[Awful Announcing]