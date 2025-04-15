Screengrab via ESPN

Longtime NBA veteran Marcus Morris has definitely made waves in his first few appearances on ESPN as an analyst for Get Up and First Take.

In his initial appearance, Morris offered up some truly wild takes that were immediately debated by NBA fans.

On Tuesday’s edition of First Take, Marcus Morris appeared again at the top of the show along with Stephen A. Smith and Chiney Ogwumike to talk about the play-in game in the western conference between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

And although Morris picked the Warriors, he had some very unique praise for the Grizzlies that definitely has not been heard on ESPN or Disney airwaves before.

Marcus Morris has some praise for the Grizzlies that probably hasn’t been heard elsewhere on ESPN airwaves. “I really like the Grizzlies. The YNs, they’re really coming to play.” pic.twitter.com/AusexESvtz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 15, 2025

“I gotta agree with both of you guys. I think it will be a really tough game. I really like the Grizzlies, the YNs, they’re really coming to play. They’re going to be excited, they’re going to be ready to go,” Morris said.

For those of you who may be asking what “YN” stands for, let’s just say that it begins with “young” and the second part of that is what Rece Davis would famously call a “naysayer.”

When that happened on College GameDay, Davis was talking about a “LANK” shirt from then Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, causing Pat McAfee to nearly leap out of his chair. Somehow, both Chiney Ogwumike and Stephen A. Smith kept their composure during this segment with Marcus Morris. However, you could definitely see Ogwumike letting out a contained laugh of disbelief, realizing what he had just said on national television.