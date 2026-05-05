Credit: Marcellus Wiley on YouTube

Former ESPN and Fox host Marcellus Wiley responded to the latest sexual assault allegations against him by four new accusers.

The new allegations were filed in court last month, joining three existing claims of sexual assault against Wiley. The first accuser came forward in 2023, alleging Wiley raped them in 1994 while he was a football player at Columbia University in 1994. Wiley previously called those claims “B.S.,” and his lawyer similarly denied the allegations in a 2024 court filing.

Rolling Stone was first to report the latest accusations filed against Wiley last week. In the new filings, one claim was made by an ESPN production assistant, who alleged Wiley assaulted them in his hotel room while the two were coworkers in 2009. Another accuser in the new filings claimed Wiley raped her on her 18th birthday in Dallas while he was a member of the Cowboys, alleging he had been grooming her since she was 13.

Tuesday morning, Wiley went live on his YouTube channel for his regular show, which generally addresses the more salacious topics and headlines in sports. And Wiley included the allegations against him in the rundown. While Wiley didn’t address any specific allegation against him, he claimed to have evidence that would disprove his accusers.

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“Pick a date, pick the encounter, pick the allegation,” Wiley said. “For every one of them, I either saw, communicated through email, text, phone, was invited by these individuals after these dates to engage, to be intimate, or all of the above. After the dates that are in question. It directly contradicts the narrative that they’re trying to present publicly.”

“I got one straightforward question for all the accusers,” Wiley continued. “Why did you continue to see or maintain friendly communication at a minimum, that can be verified, will be verified, with someone that you’re accusing after the alleged incidents?”

Wiley did not provide any records, receipts, or direct evidence during his show, but said there are tons of details he’s refraining from addressing at this time, citing “the burden is not on me to prove innocence…it is on them who are making these accusations to prove their claims are credible, prove their claims are truthful, prove that they’re supported by evidence.”

Wiley insisted he’s going to fight the allegations, noting there are no criminal charges, and claimed his accusers are using him to get to the deep pockets of ESPN and Columbia University. And because the former ESPN host and Columbia football player is not the only party named in the filings, Wiley was careful with how much information he shared. But according to Wiley, he will fight the allegations because of his son, who shares his name.

“To you, it’s about money,” Wiley said. “To me, it’s about my son’s name that he will one day Google and think this is about him, but he’s gonna know it’s about his dad. And how dare you stain the brain of my child and his hero?”

Wiley has not worked in mainstream media since leaving Fox Sports in 2022, but he has built a following on YouTube with over 500,000 subscribers to his channel. And Wiley said he will continue to do his YouTube show amid these latest court filings, just as he has since being hit with the first round of sexual assault allegations a few years ago.