Credit: ABC

Saturday Night Live cast member and comedian Marcello Hernández hosted the 2026 ESPY Awards at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City on Wednesday night.

As part of his 10-minute monologue, Hernández had jokes about many topics in the sports world, including Bill Belichick and Tiger Woods.

He also roasted Shane Gillis, who delivered wild commentary as the host of last year’s ESPYs.

Marcello Hernández’s full ESPYS monologue 🍿 pic.twitter.com/KDlDFr4nfM — ESPN (@espn) July 16, 2026

The New York Knicks won their first NBA championship since 1973 last month, and Hernández used that year as a way to make a joke about the age gap between the North Carolina head football coach and his 25-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Marcello Hernández on the Knicks snapping their title drought: “In 1973, hockey players didn’t wear helmets. Basketball had no three-point line. And in 1973, Bill Belichick was the age his girlfriend is now.” #ESPYSpic.twitter.com/NOl71rAqeY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2026

“In 1973, hockey players didn’t wear helmets,” Hernández said. “Basketball had no three-point line. And in 1973, Bill Belichick was the age his girlfriend is now.”

“Is that the line?” Hernández asked the audience. “Is that where you’re drawing the line?”

Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Florida in March, marking the fourth reckless driving incident for the golf legend since 2009. And Hernández referred to the “Grand Theft Auto” video game franchise with a joke about Woods.

Marcello Hernández: “I want to congratulate Caleb Williams, the quarterback for the Chicago Bears, who will be on the cover of the new ‘Madden’ video game… And Tiger Woods will be on the cover of ‘Grand Theft Auto.'” #ESPYs pic.twitter.com/GJfVU7Q6dd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2026

“I want to congratulate Caleb Williams, the quarterback for the Chicago Bears, who will be on the cover of the new ‘Madden’ video game,” Hernández said. “Congratulations to Caleb. And Tiger Woods will be on the cover of ‘Grand Theft Auto.'”

“I love you, Tiger,” Hernández added. “I’m a big fan, man. It was just written so well.”

And Hernández had the following message for fellow comedian Gillis:

“I also want to shout out last year’s host, Shane Gillis. He is watching from home like a true American- on his couch, drinking a beer, while a Hispanic guy does his job.” – Marcello Hernández in his ESPYs monologue pic.twitter.com/Mcol5IYL5Z — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2026

“I also want to shout out last year’s host, Shane Gillis. He is watching from home like a true American- on his couch, drinking a beer, while a Hispanic guy does his job.”