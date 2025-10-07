Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As the 2025-26 NBA season approaches, Marc Spears wants to know why Cooper Flagg isn’t getting more buzz.

Appearing on Monday’s episode of NBA Today, the ESPN senior writer asked that very question. During a segment regarding Flagg’s expectations during his rookie season, Spears called attention to the lack of hype surrounding the incoming No. 1 overall pick, who has widely been regarded as one of the better prospects in recent memory.

“Why is it so quiet about this guy? Where is the choo-choo, the Cooper Flagg train?” Spears asked. “I don’t get it. NBA, what are you doing? Why aren’t you promoting this guy?”

Drawing on his own reporting, Spears expressed his belief that the former Duke star will have an instant impact at the pro level. After all, it was just a year ago that Flagg participated on the USA Basketball Men’s Select Team ahead of the 2024 Olympics, with many leaving the camp believing the 17-year-old was the best player on the squad, which was otherwise comprised of veteran NBA players.

“One of the coaches told me, ‘he’s the best player on the roster.’ He was 17 at the time,” Spears continued. “He doesn’t even turn 19 until around Christmas. Get on the train. This dude is going to be a star. He should be in all the promotions. I don’t see him.”

“Don’t sleep on this kid,” Spears insisted.

To Spears’ point, there seemingly hasn’t been much national promotion for Flagg’s rookie campaign, although we’re still two weeks away from the start of the regular season. And that will surely change if Flagg proves as good as advertised, with the Mavericks currently scheduled for 23 nationally televised games.