ESPN writer and personality Marc Spears went on social media Sunday to explain an unsettling incident where he was racially profiled at a store.

Spears, best known for his NBA insider coverage and more recently as co-host of The Conversations Project on Hulu, said that he experienced the incident Saturday at a store in Healdsburg, Calif., located 70 miles north of San Francisco.

Spears said he and a group of African-American friends were shopping at Anthem Interiors.

“When things like that happen, I get angry inside and feel pressure to buy something expensive to prove my worth and their wrong,” Spears wrote on Instagram. “After refraining from the urge, I tried to give the lady that worked there the benefit of the doubt by asking if she knew where the nearest bathroom was.

“She suggested that I go to the @healdsburgpolicedepartment across the street to use their facilities. Confused I asked her why would I go to the bathroom at a police station? Her response was that it will be OK they won’t arrest you. I immediately departed and found a bathroom at a very friendly wine bar across the street called @liocowineco.”

Spears’ claims on social media drew an immediate response from Anthem Interiors founder Janelle Loevner. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, she said she was shocked and “deeply sorry” for the incident, and she contacted Spears to apologize.

“I worked really long and hard to build a solid business,” Loevner said (via the Chronicle). “I care deeply about the community, my employees, about all of it — so for this to happen it’s just devastating.”

The Chronicle noted that Spears accepted the “sincere” apology.

