ESPN released the 2024 schedule for Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on Tuesday, but Omaha Productions produced a special promo video considering such releases often get overlooked in the news cycle.

ManningCast: The Musical.

More on that in a minute. First, the Mannings are doing 11 games this season, one more than in previous years, when Peyton said 10 seemed to be the perfect number.

The alternate broadcast, now in its fourth season, kicks off in Week 1 with the New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers. The final regular-season broadcast is in Week 14 with the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Peyton and Eli will also do a wild-card playoff game.

In all, the ManningCast will run in weeks 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12 and 14 in addition to the postseason game.

The ESPN ManningCast schedule for the 2024 NFL season. Bill Belichick will be a featured guest on all editions. pic.twitter.com/w5UWMf1NYH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 3, 2024



Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will appear on every broadcast this season, which should make things interesting.

The Mannings have been active in promoting ManningCast, and they went all out this year with an hilarious 10-minute promo video. In a nutshell, the Mannings perform in a Broadway-style, ManningCast, The Musical. They got plenty of celebrity help making the video.

One night only… ManningCast: The Musical 🍿 pic.twitter.com/M6Zjm0BeAv — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 3, 2024

The video brought to mind last year’s comedic promo for the alt-cast, where the Mannings launched a search for a third host.

