Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images

With the 2025 WNBA season approaching, ESPN has announced its coverage plans. And that includes not only a brighter spotlight for the rapidly rising league, but also the presence of one of the network’s biggest stars.

Most notably, ESPN announced that Malika Andrews will join its WNBA coverage team, hosting ESPN editions of the WNBA Countdown pregame show alongside Monica McNutt, Carolyn Peck, Chiney Owgumike and Andraya Carter from the network’s Los Angeles studios. Meanwhile, Elle Duncan will continue to host the ABC versions of WNBA Countdown from Bristol, Connecticut, with Ogwumike and Carter serving as analysts.

SportsCenter anchor Christine Williamson will also perform hosting duties for the pregame show.

The new ESPN version of the show is especially notable for two particular reasons; the first being that Andrews’ ESPN contract is reportedly set to expire this fall. The other is that former ESPN columnist Arash Markazi reported in March that the network could move its NBA programming out of Los Angeles following the ongoing NBA Playoffs, a move that WNBA Countdown expanding to the West Coast would seemingly dispute.

“We’ve built an industry-leading commentator team that reflects our deep commitment to covering every aspect of the WNBA”, ESPN Senior Vice President of Sports Production Tim Corrigan said in a statement. “Adding Malika Andrews to this elite commentator team to lead our efforts out of Los Angeles is another statement in the elevation of our coverage around the WNBA. With our state-of-the-art facilities in Los Angeles, we’re positioned to produce dynamic, year-round content that connects the WNBA and NBA in exciting new ways. This is about breaking new ground—creating synergy, telling bigger stories, and delivering our best across platforms.”

As for the rest of ESPN’s WNBA coverage, play-by-play man Ryan Ruocco, analyst Rebecca Lobo and sideline reporter Holly Rowe will return for their 13th season together as the network’s lead broadcast team. Pam Ward (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst) and Angel Gray (sideline), meanwhile, will comprise ESPN’s second team.

With the entirety of the WNBA’s preseason slate set to be broadcast on national television, Andrews will make her WNBA Countdown debut on Sunday, May 4, ahead of a preseason game featuring Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever and the Brazil National Team. The 2025 WNBA regular season will kick off two weeks later, with Duncan, Ogwumike and Carter hosting an onsite edition of the pregame show ahead of the matchup between the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 17.