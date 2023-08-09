Mar 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN sideline reporter Malika Andrews during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The overhaul of ESPN’s NBA coverage is continuing with Malika Andrews set to replace Mike Greenberg as host of NBA Countdown and the NBA Finals.

Andrew Marchand of The New York Post was first to report the news that Andrews will be the next host of ESPN’s ever-changing NBA studio show. Greenberg joined Countdown in 2021 to help stabilize the show after the tumultuous situation between Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor. In July 2021, private comments from Nichols discussing Taylor and ESPN’s diversity history were leaked, leading to their respective departures from the network.

Following the fallout from the leaked conversation, Andrews replaced Nichols on the NBA Finals. Andrews also replaced Nichols as a studio host for ESPN.

Two years later, Countdown is changing again, with the anticipated addition of Andrews whose platform at ESPN continues to grow. Andrews also hosts the NBA Today, a role Marchand reports she will continue to fill in addition to hosting Countdown.

Replacing Greenberg on Countdown is the latest change for ESPN’s revamped NBA coverage. More surprisingly, ESPN replaced Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson with Doc Rivers and Doris Burke as its lead game analysts, joining play-by-play voice Mike Breen on the call.

According to The Post, the decision to remove Greenberg from Countdown was mutual. Greenberg maintains no shortage of jobs at ESPN, hosting Get Up on TV and Greeny on radio. Currently, Andrews, Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon are the cast of Countdown, with a third analyst expected to join, filling the void left by Jalen Rose, who was laid off by ESPN in June.

