Elle Duncan’s departure from ESPN to Netflix has left the Worldwide Leader in Sports with vacancies across multiple programs. But when it comes to Duncan’s WNBA coverage, a frontrunner to replace her appears to have emerged with Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel reporting that Malika Andrews is the leading candidate to become ESPN’s new lead host.

According to Glasspiegel, no deal has been finalized and ESPN declined to comment on the matter. Still, the prospect of Andrews anchoring WNBA Countdown on a full-time basis makes plenty of sense.

After signing an new extension with ESPN in September, Andrews has returned to her role has the lead host of NBA Countdown, which will take a backseat to Inside the NBA throughout the second half of the NBA season and playoffs. Adding the Oakland, Calif., native to a permanent role on women’s basketball coverage — she hosted ESPN editions of WNBA Countdown last season while Duncan hosted the ABC eversions — would keep her front and center for viewers. It would also complement her role as an NBA sideline reporter, which she resumed this season.

Even with NBA Countdown now being overshadowed by Inside the NBA, Andrews remains one of ESPN and Disney’s rising stars. That much was made evident earlier this year when she guest-hosted multiple episodes of Good Morning America, drawing comparisons to former ESPN talent-turned-morning television star Robin Roberts.

As for who will replace Duncan in her other previous roles as she departs for Netflix, that remains unclear. In addition to WNBA Countdown, the new face of Netflix sports previously hosted the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter alongside Kevin Negandhi and ESPN’s women’s college basketball studio show alongside Chiney Ogwumike and Andraya Carter.