Photo credit: ESPN

An earthquake shook the West Coast and ESPN’s studios in Los Angeles Monday afternoon, but NBA Today host Malika Andrews appeared unrattled.

The earthquake only registered a 4.7 on the Richter scale, but it looked and sounded much more intense than that on live television, with ESPN’s camera and studio shaking.

Despite the seemingly uneasy situation, Andrews handled an earthquake during NBA Today with the kind of poise every NFL quarterback should envy.

ESPN Los Angeles studio shaking from an earthquake during NBA Today and Malika Andrews handled it like a pro. pic.twitter.com/KPGndlCx01 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2024



“As we have a bit of an earthquake here in Los Angeles,” Andrews said on NBA Today, briefly pausing her interview with Rebecca Lobo. “So we’re just going to make sure that our studio lights, everything stays safe, everything shaking…everybody good? Alright, thank you so much for bearing with us through that. Our studio was shaking just a little bit.”

Andrews even had the wherewithal to quickly make sure everyone behind the scenes was comfortable proceeding with the show before asking Lobo another question. Following the segment, Lobo praised Andrews’ handling of the situation on social media.

“I was stunned,” Lobo wrote. “By both the earthquake and how Malika Andrews handled it like a boss. Wow.”

Definitely a scary moment here in our LA studios. Thank you to our incredible staff and crew who stayed cool throughout! Stay safe, fellow Angelenos. https://t.co/8vyrVbqJ2b — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 12, 2024

Los Angeles may have experienced a stronger earthquake last week, but without knowing how bad something is at the moment, it was undoubtedly an unnerving situation and Andrews displayed no semblance of nerves. Understanding we’re talking about hosting an ESPN show and not something more serious, Andrews still deserves praise for not only the way she handled the situation as a TV host but as a leader.

[NBA Today]