Screen grab: Malika Andrews’ YouTube

Over the course of the past few years, Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin’s relationship has largely flown under the radar.

That, however, is no longer the case with the ESPN colleagues getting married in San Francisco over the weekend.

According to Vogue — which possesses exclusive pictures from the ceremony — Andrews and McMenamin were wed at Cavallo Point, the 45 acres of national park land that sits at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge. While the couple is based in Southern California — where Andrews hosts NBA Today and NBA Countdown and McMenamin covers the Los Angeles Lakers — they opted to get married in the Bay Area, where Andrews is from.

“We always knew we wanted to get married in the Bay Area, where Malika is from,” Dave says. “When we arrived at Cavallo Point for the first time, it just felt right.”

Andrews and McMenamin’s relationship hadn’t been hidden, but they also didn’t seek out the spotlight as a couple while dating — even while routinely appearing on ESPN airwaves together. Now that they’re married, however, new details regarding their relationship are being made public, including that they met while covering a New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers game at Madison Square Garden in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Lynn (@stephanielynn.co)

Unsurprisingly, the wedding included plenty of nods to their shared love of basketball, including a fully functional hoop and McMenamin wearing a pair of Kobe Bryant Nike sneakers — the “Mambacitas” — during the wedding’s reception. Per Vogue — which has many other details regarding the wedding’s venue and fashion choices — guests were met with a “please be seeded” seating chart that resembled an NBA tournament bracket.

Andrews and McMenamin’s ESPN colleague Richard Jefferson was spotted in one social media post from the wedding, while former ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell and Andrews’ sister and ESPN Golden State Warriors reporter Kendra Andrews were in the wedding party.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

[Vogue]