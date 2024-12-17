Credit: DeMar DeRozan on YouTube

Even by the standards of a league driven by internet nonsense, the narratives among NBA fans online regarding ESPN studio host Malika Andrews have gotten out of hand.

Starting with an on-air argument with Stephen A. Smith on First Take regarding the dismissal of Ime Udoka as Boston Celtics head coach in 2022 for an extramarital affair with a female team staffer, controversy has followed Andrews through her coverage of nearly every major off-court scandal in the NBA. Since then, whether it was Andrews’ focus on 2023 No. 2 NBA Draft pick Brandon Miller’s involvement in a shooting or that she apparently did not focus enough on the alleged sexual indiscretions of Chicago Bulls forward Josh Giddey last season, Andrews has found it hard to please hoops fans.

The end result, reinforced by random parties like former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, is a perception that Andrews is biased in her coverage of Black players and their off-court issues.

The host of NBA Today and NBA Countdown addressed those accusations in a recent episode of Dinners with DeMar, a mental health YouTube show hosted by outspoken advocate and NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

“That’s been the hardest thing for me sometimes is stomaching the falsehoods, particularly this [idea of], ‘you hate Black men,’ that couldn’t be further from the truth, and using my family or the way that my family looks as some sort of evidence of that,” Andrews explained. “And that it’s just untrue, and it’s just unkind. We all have jobs to do, and I try to do my best to show up every day that (NBA athletes) know what I’m about.”

Andrews comes from a mixed-race family and recently married white ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin. The most hateful and parasocial viewers in Andrews’ online mentions likely use the racial background of her family to make their case about the bias they allege.

While revolted by that mentality, Andrews didn’t shield herself from accountability.

“That doesn’t mean that I’ve covered every story perfectly; it doesn’t mean that I don’t make mistakes,” Andrews told DeRozan. “But I think I’m pretty good at saying to you guys, ‘I could have been better there.’ And that’s, I think, what I hope we can keep, as social media continues to be bigger in the world, that kindness and that humanity that I worry sometimes we’re losing.”

Earlier this year, Andrews revealed the depths of her struggle with mental illness in a profile in People magazine. The former New York Times and Chicago Tribune reporter struggled with disordered eating and self-harm as a young child while dealing with depression, which she told People she attributed to living as a Black girl in a predominantly white Bay Area community. She spent time at numerous outpatient treatment centers and boarding schools.

Andrews told DeRozan she tries to use her lived experience to do her job well rather than dwelling on the negative aspersions that come with it through fan vitriol.

“I try very hard to make it so that the things that I’ve experienced, I try to keep that in mind when I’m talking about players. I try to have that empathy and understand that I have a job to do but also understand that I’m not here to play gotcha,” Andrews said. “I say that oftentimes, especially before I’m talking to folks about things that are sensitive or tough because these things come up, and it is hurtful. And I think that’s OK to say sometimes … particularly for me when it’s not true.”

Given the challenges Andrews faced growing up and the rhetoric around her career already, her perspective is pretty unique. And rather than spurn NBA fans or let the negativity take over, Malika Andrews continues to climb the ladder at ESPN and be transparent about her approach to covering the NBA for the worldwide leader.

