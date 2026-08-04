Credit: @mads_fitzpatrick on Instagram

Madison Fitzpatrick will serve as the ACC Network’s primetime college football sideline reporter this season, rounding out the booth alongside play-by-play voice Wes Durham and analyst Max Browne, Awful Announcing has learned.

Front Office Sports first reported the ACC Network lead broadcast pairing back in June, confirming Durham and Browne atop the primetime booth, Durham’s fourth different primetime analyst in as many seasons after cycling through Roddy Jones and Eric Wood at the network’s 2019 launch, then Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum, then Tom Luginbill and Dana Boyle in 2024, then former Boston College coach Steve Addazio last season. Browne, meanwhile, moves up from ESPN’s secondary ACC Network booth, where he called games alongside Chris Cotter and Kendra Douglas in 2025.

Fitzpatrick wasn’t part of that announcement at the time because her contract hadn’t been finalized yet.

The sideline opening exists in part because of a broader shuffle elsewhere in ESPN’s college football booths. Dana Boyle, who had worked ACC Network primetime games alongside Durham in 2024, moved into a new role calling ESPN’s Friday night package alongside play-by-play voice Mike Monaco and analyst Jordan Rodgers, part of the same round of moves that also sent Rodgers off SEC Network’s longtime top booth and into an expanded role with ESPN and ABC.

Fitzpatrick joined ESPN in 2023 as a volleyball analyst and sideline reporter after a standout career at Florida State, where she served as a captain of the Seminoles’ beach volleyball team. She previously worked as a sports anchor at Fox16 in Little Rock, AR, before joining the network.

ESPN is expected to make Fitzpatrick’s announcement official as part of its full 2026 college football lineup release on Tuesday.