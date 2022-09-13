One of the oft-cited hallmarks in ESPN talent moves recently is “versatility,” with the network valuing people who can contribute to multiple kinds of TV shows, and sometimes to audio and/or written content as well. New hire Luis Miguel Echegaray certainly brings that, and he also adds the dimension of being able to contribute to both English-language ESPN content and Spanish-language ESPN Deportes content.

Echegaray was most recently at CBS Sports, where he helped launch podcast/YouTube show ¡Qué Golazo! in 2020. He also contributed across their soccer coverage, including with the UEFA Champions League and CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. Now, he’s joined ESPN on a multi-year deal, where he’ll contribute to soccer coverage (including Spain’s LaLiga, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and more), writing for ESPN.com and regularly appearing on ESPN FC, Fuera de Juego, and more. But he’ll also be a regular guest on Monday Night Tailgate, the weekly digital Monday Night Football pregame show. He’ll also contribute on general sports topics to other ESPN English- and Spanish-language shows, including SportsCenter. Here’s how he announced this on Twitter:

MI GENTE! Happy to say I have joined the @espn family. I'll be doing a bunch of stuff. From @ESPNFC to @ESPNDeportes and much more beginning tonight with our new MNF show MONDAY TAILGATES! VA – and I can't stress this enough – MOS! MORE via @ESPNPR: https://t.co/tksG2Beqlc pic.twitter.com/u3yUeOXevG — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) September 12, 2022

And here’s more on his hire from a release:

“Luis Miguel has a unique background and brings a distinct voice and infectious energy to his coverage,” said Nate Ravitz, Vice President, Digital Content. “His ability to connect with fans in both English and Spanish makes him an ideal fit for our ongoing efforts to serve and expand audiences across linear and digital platforms.” Echegaray added: “Joining ESPN is the ultimate dream, and honestly, words cannot describe how happy I am to join this amazing family. I have worked so hard to make it here – a Peruvian kid with the journey I have gone through, both personally and professionally, is finally here. Ooooh, baby! “It means a lot that ESPN is placing so much focus on our people, La cultura, and I can’t wait to bring my energy and my passion for sports and culture.”

Echegaray has a long history in the sports media world, with other past work stops including Telemundo Deportes (for Copa America coverage in 2019), Sports Illustrated (writer and head of Latino/Hispanic audience for the Planet Fútbol vertical, plus co-host of Planet Fútbol TV, and a writer on other sports including boxing and the NFL), and The Guardian (where he was the first full-time Latino sports and culture journalist for The Guardian US in 2016). He also spent 15 years as an actor (including in 2008’s Mutant Chronicles with John Malkovich and Ron Perlman) and television writer. We’ll see what he brings to ESPN, but he’s certainly an intriguing hire.

[ESPN Press Room; photo from Echegaray on Twitter]